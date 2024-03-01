Trends Shift

Trend Shift is a very interesting trend indicator. The Trend Shift indicator helps you identify either a new or existing trend. One of the advantages of the indicator is that it quickly adjusts and reacts to various chart changes. Of course, this depends on the settings. The larger it is, the smoother the wave the trend line will be. The shorter the period, the more market noise will be taken into account when creating the indicator. The goal that was pursued during its creation is to obtain signals that will produce less noise and respond faster to price changes. The Trend Shift indicator is a trend indicator that is used to search for reversals when its boundaries are broken. The indicator can transmit all types of signals to the user: messages, E-mail and Push!





Trend indicators are one of the main tools for analyzing trends in the Forex currency market. Trend indicators allow you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. There are a huge number of trend indicators. Some of them are well known to every trader, are recognized as classics and are included in the standard set of indicators on the MetaTrader platform and other trading terminals. Other trend indicators are proprietary developments, as well as modifications of standard indicators that have increased efficiency, since most of them work without lag.





Customizable parameters:



