Abiroid Customizer Arrow

About:



Get Free Scanner and example Strategies



And understand detailed description here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759237



And also get example wrappers from above post.

You can make your own wrappers if your indicators have complex conditions or for In-Built MT4 indicators.





Features:



- Specify your own Custom Indicator

- Specify Buffer values and create Variables

- Use those Variables to create your own Buy/Sell Conditions

- Get Arrows Up/Down Signals

- See Arrows Signals in Scanners and how many bars back Signal occurred

- Get Profit Percentages for Binary Options and Point distance TP

- Get Alerts on New Signals (Popup, Push, File or Email)





Description

This is a Custom Indicator Signal Generator tool for Metatrader 4 (MT4)

It contains a Scanner and an Arrows Indicator. The properties .set files are interchangeable for both.

Just make sure to set fewer Max Past Bars for scanner. To ensure it runs smoothly. And use different Unique Prefixes.

This is a complex but very useful tool. Please read the description carefully.

As, I won’t be able to add any complex types of conditions or comparisons. Only bug fixes and product support will be available.





What it Doesn’t Support:

Inbuilt MT4 Indicators not supported. To use them please write your own wrapper indicator and create buffer values.

Changing Properties of Custom Indicators. For this as well, you could create your own wrapper indicators. With changed property values inside the indicator itself.

No complex calculations allowed in conditions. Just left and right values and comparison.

Be Careful:

If your Custom Indicators are too heavy, they might hang the scanner or give you memory issues. So be careful and only load number of pairs/timeframes and MaxPastBars that your Metatrader app can handle.

Please read the How To detailed Guide in the link posted above before buying.

Because video might get outdated over time, as new features are added.