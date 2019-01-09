Forex Edward Teach

Edward Teach Forex

This is an expert Advisor for short-term trading using a series of orders with their averaging and subsequent increase. The EA trades in both directions, choosing a more suitable side in the trading process. Hidden profits and virtual trailing stop are used.Also, the EA has the ability to stop trading (not to open new orders) before important news, both during manual installation, and receiving information from the indicator "News provider" . There are several logics that improve the quality and security of trade in General. It is better to use the EA on 5-15 minute charts.



