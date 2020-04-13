ExPad - a trade panel for comfortable trading on financial markets. Suitable for trading any financial instruments.

In general, the panel is able to perform the following functions:

Open and reverse of deals

Operation with visible and hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit

Independent management of visible and hidden StopLosses

Profit protection due to Breakeven and Trailing Stop

Choice of technique for Trailing Stop

Distance from market price



Moving Average



Bolinger Bands Middle Line



High and Low prices



Parabolic SAR



Williams Fractals



Graphic Trend Line

Fixing profit or loss

Closing deals with different magic numbers

Closing deals with different combinations of requirements

Output of the report to the Experts journal

E-mail notification about disconnection from the trading server

Input parameters

Quantity of Magic Orders

Magic Number

Slippange

StopLoss Visible

TakeProfit Visible

StopLoss Hidden

TakeProfit Hidden

Visible Breakeven Distance

Visible TrailingStop Distance

Hidden Breakeven Distance

Hidden TrailingStop Distance

Color of Bearish Hidden SL

Color of Bullish Hidden SL

Color of Bearish Hidden TP

Color of Bullish Hidden TP

Draw Hidden Stops

Connection Control

Send Mail

Print Report

Line Name for Visible Trailing Stop

Indicator for Visible Trailing Stop

TimeFrame for Visible SL

MA Period for Visible SL

MA Method for Visible SL

MA Applied Price for Visible SL

BB Period for Visible SL

BB Deviation for Visible SL

BB Apllied Price for Visible SL

SAR Step for Visible SL

SAR Maximum for Visible SL

Line Name for Hidden Trailing Stop

Indicator for Hidden Trailing Stop

TimeFrame for Hidden SL

MA Period for Hidden SL

MA Method for Hidden SL

MA Applied Price for Hidden SL

BB Period for Hidden SL

BB Deviation for Hidden SL

BB Apllied Price for Hidden SL

SAR Step for Hidden SL

SAR Maximum for Hidden SL

============ Trading ======================== Service =================== Indicators & Lines =============== Visible StopLoss ================ Hidden StopLoss ========

Usage

Buttons are grouped, pls. see screenshots. The panel supports any combinations of button's operation.

StopLoss Management via buttons allows to start or stop its processes, if necessary.

The graphic lines must have the corresponding names for the EA to be able to identify them among any other graphical objects.

Name of the graphic line in the input parameters and on the chart must have three characters. Changing slope of the graphic line impacts on Trailing Stop during its operation.

Features

The panel works with hidden Stops for one hundred orders of Buy and Sell indipendently. In this case the magic number should not be equal to zero. If the magic number is zero, the panel works with visible stops only, but any quantity of positions.