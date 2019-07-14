Fx The First Orders

The utility is designed for manually placing the first order in trading with a user-defined magic number that corresponds to the magic number of the currently running EA. You can choose the direction for opening an order and open it using "The First Orders". After that, disable "The First Orders" and enable your trading expert, which picks up the newly placed order and considers it to be its own, managing it accordingly. Trading experience helps traders to better determine the trade direction than an expert advisor does, and this is where "The First Orders" utility comes in.

The utility should be placed to the experts folder.





Parameters of "The First Orders" utility