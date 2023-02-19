Maquina Trader Tendencia

Máquina Trader Tendência Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations on the Mini Index and the Mini Dollar!!!

Operational

Green is BUY and Pink is SELL!!! Enter the operation after closing the first color block!!! Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar!!! Can be used on any chart!!! Editable colors and period!!!


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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Maquina Forex
Fabio Rodrigues Araujo
Indicators
Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations! Operational Green is BUY and Pink is SELL! Enter the operation after closing the first color block! Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar! Can be used on any chart! Editable colors and period! “All strategies and investments involve risk of loss. No information contained in this channel should be interpreted as a guarantee of results or investment recommendation!”
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