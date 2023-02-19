Maquina Trader Tendencia
- Indicators
-
Fabio Rodrigues AraujoDev MQL5 and Profit!
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 19 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Máquina Trader Tendência Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations on the Mini Index and the Mini Dollar!!!
Operational Green is BUY and Pink is SELL!!! Enter the operation after closing the first color block!!! Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar!!! Can be used on any chart!!! Editable colors and period!!!