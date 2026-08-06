Az OrderGunF

  • Utilities
  • Jose Antonio Valle Magana
    Jose Antonio Valle Magana

    Jose Antonio Valle Magana

    The profession of trader is something I love because once you learn a system, you do not need to be learning and learning new things, but all you have to do is apply the knowledge day by day with more and more discipline. I am an architect by profession and a trader at heart.
    1 comment
  • Version: 9.43
  • Updated: 6 August 2026
<b>AZ_OrderGun FREE - 1-Click Trading Panel (Free Version)</b>

The powerful free version of AZ_OrderGun to test the execution speed.

<b>✅ WHAT'S INCLUDED IN FREE?</b>
✓ 4 Instant Entries: Buy SLL / Sell SLH / Buy SLO / Sell SLO
✓ Automatic Lot Size calculation by % Risk
✓ Full Features: Close All, BE All, Close %, Close Pending
✓ 100% Visual and draggable panel

<b>🔒 LIMITED FEATURES IN FREE:</b>
Advanced management features Pend. Send, Mkt. Send, Close Winners and Close Losers are only available in the Full Version.

Perfect to test the system before buying the full version.

<b>👉 Get the FULL Version here:</b> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/valletrading/seller
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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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