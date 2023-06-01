Custom Mapping Tool Shredderline

4.75

This Custom Mapping Tool is an innovative MT4 indicator that simplifies the process of marking and mapping charts.

With this tool, you no longer have to waste time rewriting repetitive words, rectangles, and trendline colors every time.

New Feature V5.60:

  • Draw path - Same as the TV Path drawing mode, which is very useful for naked chart trader. You can draw zigzag, draw your patterns manually. Change style in indicator setting. 
  • Crop function disabled by default.

Can be enabled and show button crop in Drawing menu panel.

If the latest candlestick bar to the left count greater than the chart width by bars; then it work flawlessly. Mean that, the visible bars of the latest bar to the left corner won't work. So, scroll more to left price history then take chart crop.

Features:

  • Preset Texts - This feature includes commonly used texts that you can easily insert into your chart.
  • Custom Texts - You can add your own favorite words or phrases to use as a shortcut for faster chart marking.

After edit your custom texts. MUST save it as template, so it won't gone.

  • Auto-Flatten Line - trendline automatically flatten to the recent price.
  • Rectangles - 2 rectangles that extends to current price onclick. Easily mark your level
  • Trendline - You can set colors and length for your trendlines.
  • Dark Theme - activate darkmode colors.
  • Scale Fix On/Off - turn on scale fix to make the chart to move around freely like TradingView.
  • Save Screenshot - Save your chart screenshot directly from on the panel with editable name or just use the default name.
  • Your screenshot saved at ~MT4 terminal folder//MQL4//Files//Screenshot//yourScreenshot.png
  • Clean Candlesticks - This indicator make the Candlesticks close together for more cleaner look. You can edit colors indicator setting.
  • Close Timer Candle - This feature will show the time remaining for the current candlestick to close every timeframe at the end of the current price time.

In addition to these features, you can also setting more styles in the indicator setting.

Marking and mapping has never been easier. Say goodbye to repetitive tasks and enjoy faster, more efficient chart mapping.

Reviews 10
changboy
34
changboy 2023.06.20 06:15 
 

very useful tool Thank you

staycalm
64
staycalm 2025.12.19 12:17 
 

Very, very useful. I like it.

Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Bin Wan Jusoh
181
Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Bin Wan Jusoh 2024.07.23 15:14 
 

Good tools

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Candlestick Mod Rapat MT4
Raxkon Bin Kunang
5 (1)
Indicators
Candlestick Mod rapat. Chart Candlesticks will stick together. make it look neat and tidy Switch between Candlestick and Line chart fixed. Instruction. If you don't like the candles colors, you can do so by changing color. read below: -Colors must be changed in the indicator setting. -It won't change through the Chart properties to modify. -After changing the color, save it as template so it wont change the colors to default value.
FREE
Candlestick Mod MT5
Raxkon Bin Kunang
Indicators
Chart Candlestick scale 2 zoom will visible instead of just a tiny unrecognized line make it look neat and tidy Instruction. If you don't like the candles colors, you can do so by changing color. read below: -Colors must be changed in the indicator setting. -It won't change through the Chart properties to modify. -After changing the color, save it as template so it wont change the colors to default value.
FREE
Smart Drawing Assist PRO MT5
Raxkon Bin Kunang
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Drawing Assist PRO MT5. Buttons will appears next to the selected object. The buttons are straightforward and amazingly easy to use. Features are as follow: Draw zigzag . Enabling you to draw patterns, draw zigzag, and draw shapes. All you have to do is click the button and start clicking point to point and it will draw automatically. Change object color . Rectangle/Trendline/HLine/Vline/Text/Price Arrow/Arrowed Line/ and your suggestion please. Flatten trendline . make a perfect flat line
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staycalm
64
staycalm 2025.12.19 12:17 
 

Very, very useful. I like it.

Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Bin Wan Jusoh
181
Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Bin Wan Jusoh 2024.07.23 15:14 
 

Good tools

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.06.03 20:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.05.31 09:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

nickvh1
74
nickvh1 2024.05.27 12:15 
 

Nice very helpfull.

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

changboy
34
changboy 2023.06.20 06:15 
 

very useful tool Thank you

Raxkon Bin Kunang
6306
Reply from developer Raxkon Bin Kunang 2023.06.23 14:24
Thank you. you're welcome! =)
Ricardo J.
20
Ricardo J. 2023.06.12 07:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raxkon Bin Kunang
6306
Reply from developer Raxkon Bin Kunang 2023.06.23 14:24
Thank you. you're welcome! =)
teodosy87
293
teodosy87 2023.06.08 07:50 
 

Very good!

Raxkon Bin Kunang
6306
Reply from developer Raxkon Bin Kunang 2023.06.23 14:24
Thank you. you're welcome! =)
waklu La
21
waklu La 2023.06.07 06:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raxkon Bin Kunang
6306
Reply from developer Raxkon Bin Kunang 2023.06.23 14:24
Thank you. you're welcome! =)
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