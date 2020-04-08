Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Inside indicator implements an improved algorithm for visualizing the market trend. The main purpose of the indicator is to evaluate the market on small timeframes (i.e. M1, M5 and M15) for scalping. If you are a scalper looking for a reliable indicator to improve the quality of your trading, Inside is what you need. The indicator works in a separate window, showing red and green bars on the histogram. Two consecutive green (red) bars are a good sign to enter the market in the long (short) direction. The number of consecutive bars of the same color indicates the strength of the trend. If one or more bars are missing, the indicator indicates consolidation in the market.





How the Inside indicator works.

Red arrows for bearish direction, Blue arrows for bullish direction. Inside a bullish or bearish trend, an algorithm for generating scalping signals in the form of small arrows operates. The arrows indicate the direction of the trend. Recommended timeframes for work M5 - H4, it is better to use 2 timeframes.