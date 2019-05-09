Scalper Private
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 June 2020
- Activations: 20
Scalper Private
The Expert Advisor can work in any trading modes, starting from scalping, as well as for medium and long-term operating modes, it all depends on the settings of the Expert Advisor.
Description of the advisor settings:
- Time_next_order - time in seconds after which the next order will open
- Lot - lot of orders
- TakeProfit - profit level
- StopLoss - loss level
- Time_close_order - time in seconds after which a profitable order will be closed
- MagicNumber - advisor orders identifier
- TrailingStop - parameter for starting the trawl, in points
- TrailingStep - trawl step, in points
- Slippage - maximum allowable slippage
- countPOS - limit the number of simultaneously open orders
- Trigger_threshold - order opening parameter, in points
User didn't leave any comment to the rating