The London Fox EA

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***** IMPORTANT NOTE: DO NOT FORGET TO DETERMINE THE MAIN TREND DURING THE TEST. FOR AN UPWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: FALSE" FOR A DOWNWARD TREND MAKE "TRADE LONG: FALSE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" AND FOR A HORIZONTAL BAND MAKE "TRADE LONG: TRUE" AND "TRADE SHORT: TRUE" IN THE SETTINGS. YOU CAN ALSO CHOOSE THE LONG TRADE, SHORT TRADE OR BOTH WAY IN REAL ACCOUNT BY THE HELP OF THE BUTTONS ON YOUR GRAPH IN ANY TIME. *****

"Statistics are like mini-skirts. They give you good ideas but hide the most important parts." (Ebbe Skovdahl)

We leave the main trend determination to the user's observations. The machine can only forecast the future by evaluating the past data. However, the human mind can comprehend the developments in many ways better than the machine.

This EA will help you to multiply your net profit inside a trend or even inside a horizontal band.

We will also release the auto trend version soon.

***** We are providing limitless support after purchase. You won't be all alone with the product. We bet you won't regret. *****

The London FOX is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. This Expert Advisor will let you trade both horizontal bands and trends. You can select the way you want to trade, short or long. With the help of the detailed settings, this EA will let you trade both aggressive and standard.

We will share every day the best settings for the best results via social media.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SanityTrading





Recommendations

Symbol : Any Currency (Majors recommended)

Timeframe : Any Time Frame (H1 recommended)

MT4/MT5 : Only for Meta Trader 5

Hedging/Netting : Only for Netting Accounts

Tester Method : Every Tick





Settings

Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy.

Trade Sell - allow the adviser to sell.

Take Profit Points - take profit, in points.

Stop Loss Points - stop loss, in points.

Use Trailing Stop Loss - allow the adviser to trailing stop loss.

Trail Stop Loss Starts After X Points - activation points of a trailing stop.

Trailing Stop Loss Step in Points - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop

Maximum Open Orders- the maximum number of orders

Open New Order in Each Distance Points - distance between orders.

Multiply Next Lot Size With - lot multiplier for the following orders.

Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.

Trading Start Time - time for opening the first order.

Trading End Time - time for opening the first order.

Lot Size of First Order(When the money management is false)- starting lot size.

Use Money Management - on / off use of automatic lot calculation.

Maximum Lot Size - maximum lot size

0.01 Lot Size For Each Free Margin- the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.



