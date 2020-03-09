RoyalExpert

The work of the expert is based on identifying zones of price consolidation in the presence of multiple multidirectional divergences. As the price leaves the narrow price range, the adviser starts working. The SAR indicator acts as an additional filter for making decisions about the direction of the transaction.





It is recommended to use the adviser with the following trading tools - 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD.

Standard settings are recommended for EURUSD and USDCAD. For GBPUSD, set the TRUE - trend parameter, FALSE - back to FALSE.

Settings: