RoyalExpert
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The work of the expert is based on identifying zones of price consolidation in the presence of multiple multidirectional divergences. As the price leaves the narrow price range, the adviser starts working. The SAR indicator acts as an additional filter for making decisions about the direction of the transaction.
It is recommended to use the adviser with the following trading tools - 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD.
Standard settings are recommended for EURUSD and USDCAD.
For GBPUSD, set the TRUE - trend parameter, FALSE - back to FALSE.
Settings:
- Comment to orders - Comment to orders;
- MaxRisk - Parameter for the calculation of the trading lot (money management);
- Lot will be - If if MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Max lot - Maximum lot;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Trailing start - Start trailing stop;
- Trailing step - step trailing stop;
- TRUE - trend, FALSE - back - If TRUE - the expert works with the SAR trend and vice versa;
- SAR step - SAR indicator step;
- SAR max step - Maximum SAR indicator step;
- Slip - Maximum slippage;
- Max spread - the maximum spread;
- Max market orders - The maximum number of positions in the market;
- Magic number - Magic number to distinguish your orders.