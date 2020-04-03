is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy.

It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action.

It is very easy to set up and supervise.

The strategy is timeframe-independent.

[EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features:

It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy.

It has complete money management and risk management.

Advanced functions to respond to different market situations.

This EA can be set as fully automatic, but as we do not believe in fully automatic trading systems, we recommend that you use it as Semi-automatic trading system. In other words, you can let it run, but you should always supervise it. The market is unpredictable and no fully automatic system can handle unexpected market behavior, especially situations when macro-economic data are released.

NO BACKTESTING:

The Expert Advisor is delivered in default "factory" settings. We will inform you on how to adjust the settings to different market conditions once you purchase the product. Testing any system on historic data will never give you any information about how will it work in real live market conditions. We do not comment any backtest results...

IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE PRODUCT:

Please write a private message to us, we will send the USER MANUAL to you and will give you recommendations on how to set-up the Expert Advisor, how to trade live, etc.

AUTHOR:

Antonin Skaryd, private investor and market analyst, software developer and founder of the FUTURE ENTERPRISE company.

[EA] ENTERPRISE LT is based on the core characteristics of the market. The changing price in time. We created this EA with one thing in mind : no static indicators have ever worked. But there will always be price movements, happening within certain period of time, and the market can only move up or down...

