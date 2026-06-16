Zonpips Matrix

ZonPips Matrix Pro – Gold Scalping Grid EA for MT4 | Smart Recovery & Auto Trading

Advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot with Dynamic Support & Resistance, Smart Grid Recovery, Auto Money Management, and Precision M1 Scalping Technology

Turn Gold Market Volatility Into Trading Opportunities

ZonPips Matrix Pro is a next-generation Gold Trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders seeking automated precision, intelligent recovery logic, and controlled risk management.

Built around dynamic SMA-based support and resistance zones, the EA continuously identifies high-probability market reaction areas and executes trades with advanced touch and cross-entry technology.

Whether you are a beginner or professional trader, ZonPips Matrix Pro helps eliminate emotional trading and delivers a fully automated trading experience.

Key Benefits

Why Traders Choose ZonPips Matrix Pro

✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Designed for M1 Scalping Opportunities

✔ Dynamic Support & Resistance Trading Logic

✔ Smart Grid Recovery Technology

✔ Adjustable Pips Step Protection

✔ Optional Lot Multiplier Recovery System

✔ Auto Money Management

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop System

✔ Spread Protection Filter

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Multi-Level Entry Confirmation

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ MQL4 & Broker Compatible

✔ VPS Friendly

✔ Low Resource Consumption

Core Trading Strategy

Dynamic Market Zone Detection

Unlike traditional robots that rely on simple indicators, ZonPips Matrix Pro calculates dynamic support and resistance levels around moving market averages.

The EA continuously monitors:

  • Fast SMA Trend Structure
  • Slow SMA Market Direction
  • Dynamic Support Zones
  • Dynamic Resistance Zones
  • Price Touch Reactions
  • Price Cross Confirmations

When price reaches important market zones, the EA automatically identifies potential reversal or continuation opportunities.

Smart Grid Recovery Engine

The built-in recovery module is designed to improve position management during temporary market drawdowns.

Features include:

✅ Adjustable Grid Step Distance

✅ Smart Order Spacing

✅ Optional Lot Multiplier

✅ Maximum Recovery Level Protection

✅ Controlled Exposure Logic

✅ Flexible Recovery Settings

This allows traders to customize the balance between aggressive recovery and conservative risk management.

Advanced Risk Management

Risk control is a major component of ZonPips Matrix Pro.

Features include:

  • Fixed Lot Trading
  • Auto Risk-Based Position Sizing
  • Stop Loss Protection
  • Take Profit Management
  • Smart Trailing Stop
  • Combined Position Trailing
  • Spread Filtering
  • Margin Protection System
  • Trading Session Control

The EA also includes safety mechanisms to help prevent excessive order placement during unfavorable market conditions.

Recommended Settings

Best Symbol

⭐ XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe

⭐ M1

Broker Type

⭐ ECN Broker

Execution

⭐ Low Spread Environment

VPS

⭐ Recommended for 24/7 Trading

SEO Keywords

Gold EA MT4, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Expert Advisor, Gold Scalper EA, Best Gold EA, Automated Gold Trading System, Smart Grid EA, Recovery Grid Robot, MT4 Gold Bot, Forex Expert Advisor, Gold Scalping Robot, XAUUSD Automated Trading, Gold Trading Software, Forex Trading Automation, Professional Gold EA, M1 Scalping EA, Grid Recovery EA, Auto Trading Gold Robot, Low Spread Gold EA, Advanced XAUUSD Strategy.

High-Converting Marketing Line

Capture Gold Market Opportunities Automatically with Dynamic Zone Trading, Smart Recovery Logic, and Advanced Risk Management — All Running 24/7 Without Emotion.

ZonPips Matrix Pro — Engineered for Serious Gold Traders. 🚀💰

Transparency First

ZonPips Matrix Pro is designed to provide automated trading assistance, not guaranteed profits. We believe in realistic expectations, responsible risk management, and long-term trading discipline. Every trader should understand the risks involved and use settings appropriate to their account size and risk tolerance.


Top MQL5 Tags:
#GoldEA #XAUUSD #GoldTradingRobot #ForexRobot #ScalpingEA #GridEA #RecoveryEA #AutoTrading #ExpertAdvisor #MT4EA #GoldScalper #ForexTrading #AlgorithmicTrading #TradingBot #MQL5Market ,

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EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
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Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
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