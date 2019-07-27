Project IG MT4

The EA is not a scalper.

The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.

The EA is based on the original author's strategy.

Detailed description of the strategy here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430

Hidden Take profit, Breakeven and Trailing stop are used.

The EA uses only the M5 timeframe and trades on most of the major pairs.

For EA to work properly, follow the Minimum balance and leverage requirements.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40760 Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The recommended minimum balance (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 3000 or $ 30 on a cent account.

Leverage from 1:500 and more.

Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.

Do not interfere with the work of the EA , and do not close the order manually.

Use a separate account for the EA . (Do not use multiple advisors for one account).

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

EA requires a standard VPS server.

EA requires RAM: 500 MB.

The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".

Download Set Files.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

Control points (based on the nearest less time frame).

EURUSD / M5. GBPUSD / M5. GBPJPY / M5. USDCHF / M5. USDJPY / M5. AUDUSD / M5. GBPAUD / M5. USDCAD / M5. GBPCAD / M5. EURAUD / M5. EURCAD / M5. EURGBP / M5. EURJPY / M5. GBPCHF / M5. NZDUSD / M5. GBPNZD / M5. EURCHF / M5. NZDJPY / M5. CHFJPY / M5. CADJPY / M5. EURNZD / M5.





Parameters

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

EURNZD - if true , use EURNZD;

- if , use EURNZD; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

Trading within the week: Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday;

...



Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day: Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

GMT Mode - manual setting;

- manual setting; GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday: Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).











