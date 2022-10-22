Dynamic Scalper Pro X

https://youtu.be/0iv9akJlJ4w    /    https://youtu.be/IK6ChfJBAD4

The strategy is developed from the results of many months of analysis, back testing and market forward trading.

The most successful trades are those in line with the trend. What majority of traders don’t know about the trend is that whatever is against the trend is 90% of the time taken for liquidity.

The robot uses technical analysis to detect where a lot of people put their stop losses against the trend (at weak swing points) and sometimes at reversal points. After entry, all that is left is probability, price and mathematics. AVOID TRADING THE NEWS WITH THE SYSTEM. TURN OFF ON DAYS OF NEWS RELEASES(eg. FOMC AND NFP RELEASES and other High impact releases). SIT BACK WHILE IT DOES ALL THE TRADE MANAGEMENT. 

Use on M1/M5/M15 timeframe , for multiple pairs use on higher timeframe.

REQUIREMENT

AFTER INSTALLATION, CONTACT DEVELOPER on https://t.me/Sass23465 with account size and broker name for settings this is because it works on different instruments with different settings(currencies, gold, BTCUSD).

minimum deposit of $300.

leverage of at least 1:400

active internet.


watch







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The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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you don't have to monitor your trades all the time. save yourself screen time and leave management of your trades to Dynamic Trades Manager.    Dynamic Trades Manager   is a trading assistant tool. it has automated capabilities to break even, take partial profits, trails stops and to set your risk to reward ratio .for demonstration purposes, the expert would take random trades only in the strategy tester but it does not take trades on its own in live market  but only performs the aforementioned
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you don't have to monitor your trades all the time. save yourself screen time and leave management of your trades to Dynamic Trades Manager.  Dynamic Trades Manager is a trading assistant tool. it has automated capabilities to break even, take partial profits, trails stops and to set your risk to reward ratio . it does not take trades on its own but only performs the aforementioned functions when the user has already conducted their analysis and opened a trade. this would save you the time of ha
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