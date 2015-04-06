Elite Ranger

No Martingale

No Anti-Martingale

No Grid

No HFT

No Doubling

Every Position Has its Stoploss





Recommendations for this EA

I highly recommend EURCHF , but also EURJPY and EURCAD currency pairs would have good results.

, but also EURJPY and EURCAD currency pairs would have good results. For EURCHF its recommended to use M30, but M5, M15, H1 are also good timeframes.

its recommended to use M30, but M5, M15, H1 are also good timeframes. EA should run on a good ECN account.

account. Average Spared should not be more than 10 points .

should not be more than . Zero Stop-Level will work best.

will work best. Avoid use this EA on brokers that have high dangerous sudden Slippage.

It is recommended to use the EA on Alpari Pro-ECN account that has average spread 10 points on EURCHF, low commission per Lot, low Slippage, Zero Stop-Level and Swap-Free option.





Parameter Overview

Default settings is tested and optimized for EURCHF (Alpari broker)

Period You can set the left bar history for Indicator. The higher the value, the lower the mistaken entry

You can set the left bar history for Indicator. The higher the value, the lower the mistaken entry Lot Size Mode

Auto Based on your Equity and Stop-Loss , proper lot size will be calculated and used (Default)

Based on your and , proper lot size will be calculated and used (Default)

Manual Fixed lot size entered by you, will be used.

lot size entered by used. Money To Risk The percentage of your account Equity that will be considered by EA to calculate Automatic Lot size (Default %5)

The percentage of your account Equity that will be considered by EA to calculate Automatic Lot size (Default %5) Fixed Lot Size Fixed lot size entered by you will be used, only if you chose Manual Lot size mode (Default 0.05)

lot size entered by you will be used, you chose Lot size mode (Default 0.05) TakeProfit Take-Profit in Points (Default 30)

Take-Profit in Points (Default 30) StopLoss Stop-Loss in Points (Default 200)

Stop-Loss in Points (Default 200) OverflowMode

MaxLOTSize If calculated Lot size greater than Maximum allowed Lot size by your broker, then that value will be considered by EA (Default)

If calculated Lot size greater than Maximum allowed Lot size by your broker, then that value will be considered by EA (Default)

OverFlowSize If calculated Lot size greater than Maximum allowed Lot size by your broker, then overflow value will be considered by EA.

EA. EA Unique ID Magic Number, a unique number for distinguishing your EA.

DISCLAIMER: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future. I always recommend running first on demo account or very low risk live account, to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works , and what are the ups and downs! This is a professional trading strategy. It is not a quick rich scheme, so it will take losses from time to time to protect the account. Follow my guidelines, and you will never risk to lose more than you are psychologically comfortable with. Learn to accept losses in forex. It is the only way to be profitable in the game. If you can't deal with losses in forex, you will risk losing everything with one of the many gambling systems for sale.



