Netsrac SR Dashboard

With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns.

Note: This indicator cannot be used in the Strategy Tester. The demo version here from the market does not work. Please use the free version of the indicator for testing: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/34863

What can you do with this tool?

Use the dashboard as a powerful tool for your discretionary trading. You will be able to save a lot of time on the screen.





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