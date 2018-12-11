Netsrac Correlation Dashboard

4.67

The dashboard should help to get a quick overview of the correlations of different assets to each other. For this, the value series are compared according to the Pearson method. The result is the value of the correlation (in percent). With the new single asset mode, you can immediately see which symbols have the highest positive or negative correlation. This prevents you from accidentally taking a risk on your trades with highly correlated symbols.

Usage

There are different methods for the correlation. In the so-called carry trade, an underlying is bought. A highly negatively correlated pair is sold. The respective swaps play an essential role in this method.
Another method is to hedge positions. A position should be hedged by buying or selling a correlated pair.

Display of the indicator

The calculated values of the correlation are displayed in the matrix. Values from -100% (absolutely negative correlation) to 100% (absolutely positive correlation) can be displayed.
If a (!) Is displayed after the value, the number of bars is smaller than the set number of periods.
If there are less than three bars for the underlying, no correlation is calculated. Then an "X" is displayed.

Options

(01) Mode 
Switch between the new single asset mode and the classic dashboard view

(02) Use hole market watch symbols for single asset mode
If this is set to true, all symbols in your market watch are taken into account of the correlation calculation (only valid in single asset mode)

(03) How many correlated pairs to show
Set how many symbols are to be displayed in single asset mode

(08) underlyings
A list of underlyings separated by commas. Please note that all selected assets are also marked as active in MT4. Otherwise, the Dashboard will not return values for this UL.

(09) prefix
Enter the characters to be prefixed to the symbols configured in option 08

(10) suffix
Enter the characters to be suffixed to the symbols configured in option 08

(11) use chart timeframe for calculation
If set to true here, the timeframe of the chart is used for the calculation. This setting is suitable for quick switching between the timeframes.

(12) choose actual correlation time period (option 11 false)
If false was set for "use chart timeframe", a timeframe can be specified here. This does not change if you change the chart timeframe.

(13) counting periods
Here you set how many periods of the respective timeframe are used for the calculation.

(14) coloring field greater than x
Set here the threshold from which a positively correlated pair is marked with a color.

(15) coloring field at less than x
Set here the threshold from which a negatively correlated pair is marked with a color.

(21-28) Fonts and colors (appearance)

Configure the dashboard the way you want it to be and how it fits on the screen.

(29) vertical offset
Move the dashboard vertically to another position

(30) horizontal offset
Move the dashboard horizontally to another position

(31) Subwindow
Do you want to show the dashboard/single asset mode in main chart, first or second subwindow

(32) dashboard layout
Set the dashboard layout, if you have trouble to view on small screens

Note: This indicator can not be used in the Strategy Tester. So the demo version here from the market does not work. Please use the free version of the indicator for testing: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/33914

Reviews 4
MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2025.06.21 13:53 
 

How is it possible that this gem doesn’t have more reviews? Is there any Forex trader who doesn’t monitor correlation? The "Single Asset" mode especially makes things effortless—it does all the work for you instantly! For any pair you select, it immediately shows you the others that are in positive or negative correlation. The best tool I’ve ever come across! Congratulations!!! Not 5 stars—but 10 stars from me!

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.06.18 16:33 
 

Extremely effective and customizable! Can also change the timeframe to be tested and over what period of the timeframe. Good price too!

CasiousD
873
CasiousD 2021.11.16 20:21 
 

Another great indicator from this author. You can use dashboard view which shows correlation of all pairs, or just a select few pairs you want to see. Or you can use the single pair mode for whatever pair chart you are viewing, and it lays out the most and least correlated pairs and strength of correlation for each, and you can pick how many pairs you want it to list, so you could have the top 10 most correlated and top 10 least correlated, or just the top 3 of each. This is my favorite mode to use. Again, as with the other products I've purchased from this author, almost everything is fully. And again, when I had issues on my end, author was entirely responsive and helped me fix those issues.

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MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2025.06.21 13:53 
 

How is it possible that this gem doesn’t have more reviews? Is there any Forex trader who doesn’t monitor correlation? The "Single Asset" mode especially makes things effortless—it does all the work for you instantly! For any pair you select, it immediately shows you the others that are in positive or negative correlation. The best tool I’ve ever come across! Congratulations!!! Not 5 stars—but 10 stars from me!

CasiousD
873
CasiousD 2021.11.16 20:21 
 

Another great indicator from this author. You can use dashboard view which shows correlation of all pairs, or just a select few pairs you want to see. Or you can use the single pair mode for whatever pair chart you are viewing, and it lays out the most and least correlated pairs and strength of correlation for each, and you can pick how many pairs you want it to list, so you could have the top 10 most correlated and top 10 least correlated, or just the top 3 of each. This is my favorite mode to use. Again, as with the other products I've purchased from this author, almost everything is fully. And again, when I had issues on my end, author was entirely responsive and helped me fix those issues.

DTChrisLP
1144
DTChrisLP 2021.05.26 08:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2019.06.18 16:33 
 

Extremely effective and customizable! Can also change the timeframe to be tested and over what period of the timeframe. Good price too!

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