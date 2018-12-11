Netsrac Correlation Dashboard

The dashboard should help to get a quick overview of the correlations of different assets to each other. For this, the value series are compared according to the Pearson method. The result is the value of the correlation (in percent). With the new single asset mode, you can immediately see which symbols have the highest positive or negative correlation. This prevents you from accidentally taking a risk on your trades with highly correlated symbols.

Usage



There are different methods for the correlation. In the so-called carry trade, an underlying is bought. A highly negatively correlated pair is sold. The respective swaps play an essential role in this method.

Another method is to hedge positions. A position should be hedged by buying or selling a correlated pair.





Display of the indicator

The calculated values of the correlation are displayed in the matrix. Values from -100% (absolutely negative correlation) to 100% (absolutely positive correlation) can be displayed.

If a (!) Is displayed after the value, the number of bars is smaller than the set number of periods.

If there are less than three bars for the underlying, no correlation is calculated. Then an "X" is displayed.





Options (01) Mode

Switch between the new single asset mode and the classic dashboard view (02) Use hole market watch symbols for single asset mode

If this is set to true, all symbols in your market watch are taken into account of the correlation calculation (only valid in single asset mode) (03) How many correlated pairs to show

Set how many symbols are to be displayed in single asset mode

(08) underlyings

A list of underlyings separated by commas. Please note that all selected assets are also marked as active in MT4. Otherwise, the Dashboard will not return values for this UL.

(09) prefix

Enter the characters to be prefixed to the symbols configured in option 08 (10) suffix

Enter the characters to be suffixed to the symbols configured in option 08 (11) use chart timeframe for calculation

If set to true here, the timeframe of the chart is used for the calculation. This setting is suitable for quick switching between the timeframes.

(12) choose actual correlation time period (option 11 false)

If false was set for "use chart timeframe", a timeframe can be specified here. This does not change if you change the chart timeframe.





(13) counting periods

Here you set how many periods of the respective timeframe are used for the calculation.





(14) coloring field greater than x

Set here the threshold from which a positively correlated pair is marked with a color.





(15) coloring field at less than x

Set here the threshold from which a negatively correlated pair is marked with a color.





(21-28) Fonts and colors (appearance)

Configure the dashboard the way you want it to be and how it fits on the screen. (29) vertical offset

Move the dashboard vertically to another position (30) horizontal offset

Move the dashboard horizontally to another position (31) Subwindow

Do you want to show the dashboard/single asset mode in main chart, first or second subwindow (32) dashboard layout

Set the dashboard layout, if you have trouble to view on small screens