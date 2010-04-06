Channel of Fractals mx
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "CHANNEL of FRACTALS" for MT4.
- This indicator is showing actual local Trend lines based on Highs/Lows of Fractals.
- Great for traders who use Graphical Analysis.
- Resistance local trend lines - Red color.
- Support local trend lines - Blue color.
- It has few parameters responsible for number of fractals, trend line colors and width.
- Indicator is great to detect current market condition:
- Bullish market condition - when both lines are going up.
- Bearish market condition - when both lines are going down.
- Sideways - when both lines are going in opposite directions.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.