Channel of Fractals mx

Crypto_Forex Indicator "CHANNEL of FRACTALS" for MT4.





- This indicator is showing actual local Trend lines based on Highs/Lows of Fractals.

- Great for traders who use Graphical Analysis.

- Resistance local trend lines - Red color.

- Support local trend lines - Blue color.

- It has few parameters responsible for number of fractals, trend line colors and width.

- Indicator is great to detect current market condition:

- Bullish market condition - when both lines are going up.

- Bearish market condition - when both lines are going down.

- Sideways - when both lines are going in opposite directions.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.