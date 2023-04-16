Netsrac Supply and Demand Easy

Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" is a small but highly specialized tool for quickly finding supply & demand zones without frills. It shows the next supply and demand zone in the current timeframe. Highly efficient and fast.

Works perfectly with the Netsrac "Supply and Demand Dashboard" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96511)

Controls

Variable Description
(SD01) Supply color Set your color for supply zones (default is LightCoral)
(SD02) Demand color Set your color for demand zones (default is LimeGreen)
(SD03) Line style If you want to show unfilled zones with a border, set the border style with that variable
(SD04) Line width If you have selected "solid" for line style, you can set the width of the line (1 - thin to 5 - thick)
(SD05) Filled zones True, if you want filled zones - otherwise false and set variables SD03/SD04
(SD06) Depth  Set the depth of the swing calculation algo (lower values produces more swings)

I wish you lot of success with this indicator!

Netsrac




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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Netsrac ADR Dashboard MT5
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As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my ADR Dashboard is now just $39 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential trading ranges of an asset. The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points
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This is the free version of the Supply&Demand + Trendline + Trend tool. This version works only with EURCHF! You find the full version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67274 PAAIOS stands for   Price   Action   All   In   One   Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, demand and su
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The SuPrEs indicator indicates the distance to the next horizontal line whose name begins with the configured prefix (see Options). usage Draw support & resistance in the chart and let the indicator warn you, as soon as a configured distance is undershot. Use the prefix to provide alarms for other lines as well as standard lines (see screenshot with pivot indicator). Display of the indicator The indicator displays the distance to the next line above and below the current (Bid) price. Not more
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As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my ADR Dashboard is now just $39 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential trading ranges of an asset. The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points
Netsrac Correlation Dashboard
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The dashboard should help to get a quick overview of the correlations of different assets to each other. For this, the value series are compared according to the Pearson method. The result is the value of the correlation (in percent). With the new single asset mode, you can immediately see which symbols have the highest positive or negative correlation. This prevents you from accidentally taking a risk on your trades with highly correlated symbols. Usage There are different methods for the corr
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With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. Note: This indicator cannot be used in the Strategy Tester. The demo version here from the marke
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As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my Correlation Trader is now just $69 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential correlation trading opportunities. Nothing more, nothing less. Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for posi
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As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my PAAIOS is now just $50 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the Supply&Demand zones, the Support&Resistances and the trendlines of an asset. PAAIOS stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because
Netsrac Supply and Demand Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
Indicators
The Netsrac Supply&Demand Dashboard shows you at a glance where relevant zones are located on your favorite assets. Open your chart directly from the dashboard and trade zones that really matter. Features Finds the next relevant supply and demand zone and displays the distance to this zone (in pips) Finds and displays the zones in three different timeframes Calculates a trend indicator for the current and past candle for each configured time frame Opens a chart with your chart template directly
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator MT5
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The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
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With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. What can you do with this tool? Use the dashboard as a powerful tool for your discretionary trad
Netsrac TradeAid
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THE flexible Expert Advisor for Custom Trading Strategies in MetaTrader 5 The Netsrac TradeAid expert is a powerful tool for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5. With this expert advisor, you can combine a variety of technical indicators and trading rules with a simple "If This (AND This...) Then That" logic to create tailored trading strategies that match your individual preferences. You don´t need any knowledge in MQL5 coding language to build your own exper
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