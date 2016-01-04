On Balance Volume Trendline

5

The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart.

Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted.

Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible.


Input Parameters

  • TimeFrame: Choose timeframe
  • AppliedPrice: Choose close , open, high, low, median, typical or weighted price
  • Formation: Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation
  • Alerts: true = alert is on
  • SendEmail: Send message to email address
  • SendNotifications: Send message to smartphone or tablet
  • AlertAtClose: Alert when close cut from last value line
  • LineColorHigh: Color for top line
  • LineColorLow: Color for bottom line
  • LineStyle: Line styles (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot)
Reviews 5
rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2017.12.31 04:49 
 

Super Indikator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.03.08 04:57 
 

Very good indicator.

omega6
423
omega6 2016.07.04 21:04 
 

Excellent indi !! Not only the importance of OBV (showing what smart money is doing), Trendlines with alert in a subwindow, MTF function for higher AND lower timeframes. Traders love to see in H1 when M5 triggers. Well done !

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RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Period Change Button
Rainer Albrecht
3 (1)
Utilities
Fastest way to change the period. Suitable for traders who use many charts and timeframes. Size, shape and color can be customized. Inputs Parameters Corner — Choose corner placement Standart is "Right lower chart corner" Color — Background color of the button ColorText — Text color of the button ColorOn — Background color of the button for the current period ColorOnText — Text color of the button for the current period Font — Arial, Verdana... FontSize — Size of the font in pixels DistanceX —
FREE
True Auto Trendline with Alert
Rainer Albrecht
4.8 (5)
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Inputs Timeframe - Choose timeframe TrendlineColor - Choose line color TrendlineStyle - Line styles (solid, dash, dot, dash dot, dash dot dot) Alerts - True = alert SendNotifications - True = Notification via a smartphone
Line Trader
Rainer Albrecht
4.71 (7)
Utilities
This EA you can automatically act on trend lines of your choice. You only need to draw a line and then press the buy or sell button. Suitable for traders the chart pattern (triangles, channels, spikes ...) act. The tool is also suited for quick and easy to set Pending Orders. Input parameters Magic - Choose magic number MoneyManagement - Automatically calculated lot size, values are displayed on the lines RiskMode - Choose risk model RiskPercent or RiskMoney RiskPercent - In percent when money
Price Alert with Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels, specified by trader. You only need to draw a trendline and then press the alert button in the panel. The texts of the notification you determine. Notification via a smartphone or email address is possible. Note for "Free Demo" : MetaTrader 4 does not support displaying an alert window or playing sounds in the strategy tester, only in live or demo accounts. How it works Draw a trendline Click the "Alert" button (Trendline m
TradePanel Expanded
Rainer Albrecht
Utilities
The trade panel supports discretionary traders in trading. Panel Description The windows can be opened and closed and moved. Expert Advisor Input Magic: - Unique ID, is necessary if you use several Expert Advisors (EA) One Click Trading Button The buttons work in a similar way to "One Click Trading" in Metatrader. The values in the volume edit can be set individually for each instrument and remain saved even after changing charts or restarting Metatrader. Caution! Check which volume is set befo
Accumulation Distribution Trendline
Rainer Albrecht
Indicators
The indicator automatically sets trendlines on the really important points directly on the chart. Timeframe, color and style of the lines can be adjusted. Notification of a breakout above or below the line via a smartphone is possible. Input Parameters TimeFrame : Choose timeframe Formation : Choose swing, Shoulder head shoulder or long term formation Alerts : true = alert is on SendEmail : Send message to email address SendNotifications : Send message to smartphone or tablet AlertAtClose : A
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robson1000
123
robson1000 2020.04.01 22:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5104
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom 2018.01.02 13:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2017.12.31 04:49 
 

Super Indikator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.03.08 04:57 
 

Very good indicator.

omega6
423
omega6 2016.07.04 21:04 
 

Excellent indi !! Not only the importance of OBV (showing what smart money is doing), Trendlines with alert in a subwindow, MTF function for higher AND lower timeframes. Traders love to see in H1 when M5 triggers. Well done !

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