Netsrac SuPrEs

The SuPrEs indicator indicates the distance to the next horizontal line whose name begins with the configured prefix (see Options).





usage

Draw support & resistance in the chart and let the indicator warn you, as soon as a configured distance is undershot. Use the prefix to provide alarms for other lines as well as standard lines (see screenshot with pivot indicator).





Display of the indicator

The indicator displays the distance to the next line above and below the current (Bid) price. Not more but also not less.





options

label - horizontal offset

Move the indicator horizontally as best fits.





label - vertical offset

Move the indicator vertically as best suits.





prefix for horizontal lines

Enter here the first letters with which the names of the lines begin. If you want to search the standard lines of the MT4, enter here for example "Horizontal".





warning level in pips

If this value is undershot, it will be highlighted in color.





critical level in pips

If this value is undershot, it will be highlighted in color.





screen alert

If this is set to True, a screen alarm will be output if the critical threshold is undershot. notify alert (mobile)

If this is set to True, an alert to the mobile MT4 will be sent if the critical threshold is undershot (new in version 1.20).

alert timeout

For this time in minutes, the alarm is suspended, so you are not constantly annoyed by him. When the timeout runs, the label will change color (see colors below).





colors

Set the indicator as you like best.



