Netsrac SuPrEs

5
The SuPrEs indicator indicates the distance to the next horizontal line whose name begins with the configured prefix (see Options).

usage

Draw support & resistance in the chart and let the indicator warn you, as soon as a configured distance is undershot. Use the prefix to provide alarms for other lines as well as standard lines (see screenshot with pivot indicator).

Display of the indicator

The indicator displays the distance to the next line above and below the current (Bid) price. Not more but also not less.

options

label - horizontal offset
Move the indicator horizontally as best fits.

label - vertical offset
Move the indicator vertically as best suits.

prefix for horizontal lines
Enter here the first letters with which the names of the lines begin. If you want to search the standard lines of the MT4, enter here for example "Horizontal".

warning level in pips
If this value is undershot, it will be highlighted in color.

critical level in pips
If this value is undershot, it will be highlighted in color.

screen alert

If this is set to True, a screen alarm will be output if the critical threshold is undershot.

notify alert (mobile)
If this is set to True, an alert to the mobile MT4 will be sent if the critical threshold is undershot (new in version 1.20).

alert timeout
For this time in minutes, the alarm is suspended, so you are not constantly annoyed by him. When the timeout runs, the label will change color (see colors below).

colors
Set the indicator as you like best.


Note: There is a much more powerful version of this indicator. You find it here: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/37167

Reviews 5
pandiras
148
pandiras 2019.09.22 16:05 
 

very nice tool if you work with horizontal lines like S/R

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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Brett001
39
Brett001 2020.10.09 20:39 
 

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Sevgi Simsek
587
Sevgi Simsek 2019.10.14 09:29 
 

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pandiras
148
pandiras 2019.09.22 16:05 
 

very nice tool if you work with horizontal lines like S/R

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.15 17:24 
 

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Yufeng Zheng
32
Yufeng Zheng 2018.12.14 07:40 
 

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