Netsrac ADR Dashboard

4.92

As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my ADR Dashboard is now just $39 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential trading ranges of an asset.

The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT4) or an email. 

There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% of its average daily movement shows a tendency to reverse. Another approach is to observe the assets, which has a very low volatility compared to the average. Now the challenge is to trade the breakout from this low volatility.

These are just two possible strategies for which the dashboard can be an important aid. Discover the possibilities!

For full description of the controls, please watch my blog entry (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732999).

    Note: This indicator can not be used in the Strategy Tester. So the demo version here from the market does not work. Please use the free version of the indicator for testing:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/33913

    This is the MT4-Version of the ADR-Dashboard. If you want it for MT5, go to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52708


    Reviews 14
    En Shahdi
    299
    En Shahdi 2025.10.07 15:18 
     

    Netsrac ADR Dashboard by Carsten Pflug is truly one of the best indicators I’ve ever used. It’s extremely helpful for reading market range, identifying continuation or exhaustion zones, and aligns perfectly with my own trading system. Carsten Pflug is an outstanding developer — very fast to respond, professional, and always willing to share useful tips whenever I ask questions. Thank you so much for this powerful indicator — it has really helped me make clearer and more confident trading decisions every single day!

    MP_mpap
    633
    MP_mpap 2025.06.29 19:52 
     

    The most complete dashboard available. Anyone working with ADR will be 100% satisfied! Highly recommended!

    lauro1956
    5822
    lauro1956 2022.01.06 12:41 
     

    Very good board mr Pflug ... complete and clear

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    Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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    Indicators
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    As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my ADR Dashboard is now just $39 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential trading ranges of an asset. The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points
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    The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
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    As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my PAAIOS is now just $50 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the Supply&Demand zones, the Support&Resistances and the trendlines of an asset. PAAIOS stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because
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    Carsten Pflug
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    Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" is a small but highly specialized tool for quickly finding supply & demand zones without frills. It shows the next supply and demand zone in the current timeframe. Highly efficient and fast. Works perfectly with the Netsrac "Supply and Demand Dashboard" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96511 ) Controls Variable Description (SD01) Supply color Set your color for supply zones (default is LightCoral) (SD02) Demand color Set your color for demand zones (defau
    Netsrac Supply and Demand Dashboard
    Carsten Pflug
    Indicators
    The Netsrac Supply&Demand Dashboard shows you at a glance where relevant zones are located on your favorite assets. Open your chart directly from the dashboard and trade zones that really matter. Features Finds the next relevant supply and demand zone and displays the distance to this zone (in pips) Finds and displays the zones in three different timeframes Calculates a trend indicator for the current and past candle for each configured time frame Opens a chart with your chart template directly
    Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator MT5
    Carsten Pflug
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    The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
    Netsrac SR Dashboard MT5
    Carsten Pflug
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. What can you do with this tool? Use the dashboard as a powerful tool for your discretionary trad
    Netsrac TradeAid
    Carsten Pflug
    Experts
    THE flexible Expert Advisor for Custom Trading Strategies in MetaTrader 5 The Netsrac TradeAid expert is a powerful tool for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5. With this expert advisor, you can combine a variety of technical indicators and trading rules with a simple "If This (AND This...) Then That" logic to create tailored trading strategies that match your individual preferences. You don´t need any knowledge in MQL5 coding language to build your own exper
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    En Shahdi
    299
    En Shahdi 2025.10.07 15:18 
     

    Netsrac ADR Dashboard by Carsten Pflug is truly one of the best indicators I’ve ever used. It’s extremely helpful for reading market range, identifying continuation or exhaustion zones, and aligns perfectly with my own trading system. Carsten Pflug is an outstanding developer — very fast to respond, professional, and always willing to share useful tips whenever I ask questions. Thank you so much for this powerful indicator — it has really helped me make clearer and more confident trading decisions every single day!

    MP_mpap
    633
    MP_mpap 2025.06.29 19:52 
     

    The most complete dashboard available. Anyone working with ADR will be 100% satisfied! Highly recommended!

    wdbnz1
    84
    wdbnz1 2023.03.20 06:10 
     

    A very good indicator, well-designed, and easy to use. Carsten responds to questions efficiently and is extremely helpful in clarifying the functionality of the Dashboard. I have been successfully live trading with the Dashboard for over a year and can highly recommend it. Good value for money!

    lauro1956
    5822
    lauro1956 2022.01.06 12:41 
     

    Very good board mr Pflug ... complete and clear

    CasiousD
    873
    CasiousD 2021.11.16 20:15 
     

    Best ADR indicator I have tried. Provides a ton of information that is almost entirely customizable, and all very useful. From determining the lookback periods individually for daily, weekly, and monthly ranges, previous day range and even a customized range of your own, to the customization of the lines drawn on the chart to represent each range, and the indications of how far away price is from the highs or lows of each range...this is such an in depth and valuable indicator. And the ability to use it as a dashboard with multiple instruments or just a single instrument on the current chart is great. Basically, you have unlimited flexibility with this indicator to pretty much set up this ADR indicator to suit whatever your trading style is.

    Andrew Lee
    2543
    Andrew Lee 2020.10.20 23:48 
     

    This ADR indicator is a brilliant. Love the dashboard view and the compact single currency option. The information is extremely well laid out and is a great asset to my trading tools. Support from Carsten is amazing - a small display issue I was experiencing was quickly resolved so 5+ stars for support if I could give it.

    John Greydanus
    805
    John Greydanus 2020.08.28 05:31 
     

    I totally agree with previous user comments = I am quite familiar with ADR indicators, and this is without a doubt the best and most powerful ADR indicator I have seen thus far. It takes a little time to learn how everything works, but the developer is very helpful to answer questions and to provide solutions if needed. I have complete confidence in this product and in the ability of the coder (Carsten) who created it. Highly recommended! And would like to add, not only most excellent as a Dashboard but also when applied to each individual chart. The price levels are great when in a trade, as daily and weekly target levels are clearly displayed, can't be beaten. I'll be buying for MT5 as well.

    Ralph
    230
    Ralph 2020.08.17 04:45 
     

    Phenomenal indicator, I highly recommend it!!

    De Airelle
    49
    De Airelle 2020.05.28 03:55 
     

    This is phenomenal!

    Devonish
    3278
    Devonish 2020.04.21 13:19 
     

    I think this is a very good tool, although it's taking a little time for me to understand the principles of how to apply this to my technical trading. Carsten is a very helpful developer who responds quickly. Update: Sept'20: New additions to the tool are very useful. Thank you for continued ongoing support and development.

    Daniele Tosolini
    294
    Daniele Tosolini 2020.01.23 11:54 
     

    Great dashboard!!! It still have some things to improve but it's a really good instrument I like it very much!!!

    Carsten is also very helpful !!

    cvdestyfx
    2945
    cvdestyfx 2020.01.22 17:56 
     

    I am quite familiar with ADR indicators, and this is without a doubt the best and most powerful ADR indicator I have seen thus far.

    It takes a little time to learn how everything works, but the developer is very helpful to answer questions and to provide solutions if needed.

    I have complete confidence in this product and in the ability of the coder (Carsten) who created it. Highly recommended!

    Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro
    1003
    Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okaro 2019.07.23 12:41 
     

    This indicator is a must have for any serious trader. Welldone Carsten!

    Arnel Arnao
    2294
    Arnel Arnao 2019.07.03 07:37 
     

    Excellent Indicator. If you can add another column for the underlying trend short term and long term trend this will be a perfect indicator for level traders.

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