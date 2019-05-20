Netsrac SR Dashboard - Scalping the Trend

Trading style

We want to trade with the trend. So we are trend traders. We use three different timeframes and trade only, if the two bigger timeframes are down and if the smallest timeframe is changed to down. Thats all. We use M1, M5 and M30 for this setup.





Prepare SR dashboard We want to monitor the Trends in three timeframes. So we use the section "TREND". Nothing more.

Variable in SR Dashboard-Options Value Use Trend section true Use (A)DR section false Use RSI section false Use Moving Average section false Use Pivot section false Use High/Low section false Use PA section false





Setting Trend section

These are the settings in this section:

Variable in SR Dashboard-Options Value Timeframe 1 1 Minute Score "Trend Down" Timeframe 1 -1 Score "Trend Change" in Timeframe 1 -1 Timeframe 2 5 Minute Score "Trend Down" Timeframe 1 -1 Timeframe 3 30 Minute Score "Trend Down" Timeframe 3 -1

So if all our conditions are met, we get a overall score of -4. So let us set the alert for this threshold.

Variable in SR Dashboard-Options Value Alert, if score is smaller or equal to ... -4 Use Screen-Alert true

With this settings, we get an alert, when a bearish setup occured (Score -4).

Let's take a look at our dashboard now:





No setup at the moment. If we click on AUDCAD, we see a nice short trend.

It is a nice downtrend - but to have a setup, we need a pullback and then a "get back to trend" (Trend change in M1 to down). So we have to wait.

Now a alert is generated in NZDCHF. Lets take a look:

We click on NZDCHF and see whats happened:





That's all. Now we have configured our SR Dashboard to Scalp the short term trend. Please find the setfile in the attachements.

