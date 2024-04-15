Netsrac TradeAid

THE flexible Expert Advisor for Custom Trading Strategies in MetaTrader 5

The Netsrac TradeAid expert is a powerful tool for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5. With this expert advisor, you can combine a variety of technical indicators and trading rules with a simple "If This (AND This...) Then That" logic to create tailored trading strategies that match your individual preferences. You don´t need any knowledge in MQL5 coding language to build your own expert advisor in Metatrader 5.


Key Features

If this than that logic: You choose the rules for your trading strategy. Every implemented indicator has some conditions. You can choose "Long", "Short" or "Trade allowed" and build up the strategy you want with a combination of indicators you want. No need to code in MQL-language or hire a programmer.

Indicator Integration: The expert advisor comes with an integration of a wide range of custom indicators. From simple moving averages to complex oscillators, you can use your preferred indicators to develop your own strategy. 

Developing process without MQL coding know how: You create your strategy based on your parameters. If an indicator is not included, write to me. As a buyer of the EA, you can and should actively participate in the further development. And best of all: further development is free of charge for you if you have purchased the EA.

Rule-Based Strategy Development: You create your trading strategies using a user-friendly rule engine. This engine enables users to set specific trading rules based on conditions such as indicator crossovers, price actions, and other technical analysis parameters.

Flexible Signal Management: The expert advisor offers a variety of options for signal management, including entry points, exit points, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. You can set your preferences for risk tolerance and profit targets and customize signal management accordingly.

Real-Time Monitoring and Execution: Once a strategy is developed and optimized, you can simply run the expert advisor in real-time to automatically execute the developed trading strategy. The expert advisor continuously monitors the market and executes trades according to the set rules.

The Netsrac TraidAid expert provides a comprehensive solution for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5 without the knowledge to coding in MQL language. With its user-friendly interface, integration of custom indicators, and a variety of customization options, this expert advisor is the ideal choice for traders looking to optimize and automate their own trading activities.


Price policy

The Expert Advisor is in a permanent development process. If you join as an early bird, you can benefit from a more favourable price and also actively participate in the implementation of further indicators and functions.
With every new entry/exit indicator or trade handle parameter that TradeAid gets, I will increase the price!


How can you participate in the further development and actively support it?

  By purchasing the expert, you acquire the right to make suggestions for further functions. Do you have a strategy that you really want to automate, but TradeAid does not yet support it? Get in touch with me, if there is a sensible way to incorporate the strategy and there is at least one other interested party, I will probably do so. If you have built well-functioning strategies with TradeAid, you are of course free to use them as you wish. If you have any questions as to why a strategy may not yet be working as you would like it to, you are welcome to benefit from my experience.


How to use the expert?

Please read my blog entry here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) to understand the principles of this expert. You need to know how this expert works to participiate from its flexibility. Please read and understand before you buy.


What entry indicators are implemented?

At the moment there are the following indicators and conditions implemented. Read the price policy to understand, that this list will increase in conjunction to the price. You can combine any of these conditions depending on your own idea.

Indicator Conditions
2x Moving Average (MA 1 / MA 2) 14 conditions
MA 1 crosses MA 2 upwards
MA 1 crosses MA 2 downwards
Price crosses MA 1 upwards
Price crosses MA 1 downwards
Price is below MA 1
Price is above MA 1
Price is below MA 2
Price is above MA 2
Price is near MA 1
Price is near MA 2
MA 1 is rising
MA 1 is falling
MA 2 is rising
MA 2 is falling
Stochastics with 4 levels 18 conditions
Main line crosses signal line upwards
Main line crosses signal line downwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2/3/4 upwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2/3/4 downwards
Main line is above Level 1/2/3/4
Main line is below Level 1/2/3/4
Relative Strength Index (RSI) with 2 levels 8 conditions
RSI crosses Level 1/2 upwards
RSI crosses Level 1/2 downwards
RSI is above Level 1/2
RSI is below Level 1/2
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) with 2 levels 12 conditions
Main line crosses Level 1/2 upwards
Main line crosses Level 1/2 downwards
Main line is above Level 1/2
Main line is below Level 1/2
Main line is falling
Main line is rising
D+ is above D-
D+ is below D-
Bollinger Bands 10 conditions
Price crosses upper band upwards
Price crosses upper band downwards
Price crosses lower band upwards
Price crosses lower band downwards
Price is below upper band
Price is above upper band
Price is below lower band
Price is above lower band
Price is near upper band
Price is near lower band
MACD 12 conditions
MACD line crosses Signal line upwards
MACD line crosses Signal line downwards
Signal line crosses 0 upwards
Signal line crosses 0 downwards
MACD line crosses 0 upwards
MACD line crosses 0 downwards
Signal line is above 0
Signal line is below 0
MACD line is above 0
MACD line is below 0
MACD line is above Signal line
MACD line is below Signal line
Momentum with 2 levels 10 conditions
Momentum crosses Level 1/2 upwards
Momentum crosses Level 1/2 downwards
Momentum is above Level 1/2
Momentum is below Level 1/2
Momentum is increasing
Momentum is decreasing
Time with 2 times and 5 weekdays 11 conditions
Time is equal to Time 1/2
Time is after Time 1/2
Time is before Time 1/2
Monday-Friday


Planned entry indicators at the moment (as a customer you can add your own idea to this list)

Indicator Condition ideas
Average Daily Range (ADR) More than x% ADR
Less than x% ADR
 Open / High / Low / Close of the previous candle Price is near open/high/low/close
Price is above open/high/low/close
Price is above open/high/low/close  


What exit indicators / trade handling parameters are implemented?

At the moment there are the following indicators and trade handling parameters implemented. Read the price policy to understand, that this list will increase in conjunction to the price.

Indicator / parameter Description
Time based exit Close the trade at a specific time and/or weekday
Simple stop loss / simple take profit Stop and Takeprofit given in pips
ATR stop loss / ATR take profit Stop and Takeprofit calculated with ATR
Trailing stop loss Trailing with PSAR or ATR


Planned exit indicators / trade handle parameters (as a customer you can add your own idea to this list)

Indicator / parameter Description
Swing stop loss Stop loss based on Swing Parameter
ADR take profit Take profit, when daily range is reaching x% of ADR


How to start?

Please read my blog entry here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) first! Load the set file TradeAid_00_INIT.set from there and use this setfile to reset TradeAid to a "zero condition state". You can now start your own strategy. Use the strategy tester functionality in Metatrader 5 for the development process!


Will TradeAid be available for MT4?

I don´t think so. The backtesting functionality is essential for the developing process of successful strategies. MT4 is simply inadequate here.


You have some questions?

The Netsrac TradeAid is a flexible and complex product. When you have questions to understand the building process of a strategy, please read my blog entry with the build process of a simple Moving average cross here: (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757073) first!


I wish you much success with this powerful tool!


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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Experts
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