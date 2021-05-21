Netsrac PAAIOS

5

As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my PAAIOS is now just $50 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the Supply&Demand zones, the Support&Resistances and the trendlines of an asset.

PAAIOS

stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, support and resistance, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames.  Below you will find a short description of the functions of the indicator. Please read my blog entry to learn more.

Features

  • detects and shows multi time frame supply & demand zones
  • detects and shows multi time frame trendlines
  • detects and shows multi time frame support & resistance lines
  • detects the trend behaviour in multiple time frame - you get the big picture at a glance
  • alerts you (screen, notification, mail), if a zone / trendline is near price
  • uses an intelligent algorithm to calculate only strong supply & demand zones
  • shows you a score, that detects if the asset is bullish or bearish

Supply & Demand - how it works

PAAIOS uses an internal zigzag-function to calculate multi time frame zigzags to get swings. That´s nothing special. But PAAIOS is measuring all swings and consider only the zones from which really remarkable swings started. So you get really strong buyer and seller zones from multiple time frames

Support & Resistance - how it works

PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the zones, where the price usualy made a return in the past and mark them as possible support or resistance zones. But only the strongest of these zones will show up to give you the real strong supports and resistances. 

Trendlines - how it works

PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the trend lines as well. This is nothing special. But if you use trend lines from longer periods and in combination with supply and demand you get indications of really strong zones where a reaction of the price is very likely. 

Trend panel

Finally, the trend panel shows you what state the asset is in. Is it in an uptrend, do we have a ranging zone? The trend algorithm uses classic rules of market technique, like higher highs, lower lows and so on.  The trend panel gives you a really helpful overall picture.
Please read my Blog-Entry ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746705 ) for a overview of the functions.

I wish you much success with this indicator!

Carsten - netsraC

Reviews 6
Nguyen Do Anh Quang
288
Nguyen Do Anh Quang 2024.07.29 15:14 
 

Does not support product responses. The product's lines are haphazardly drawn, resistance to support the trend line is not high in reputation. What a waste of money. Update : he fixed the trend line

Daniel Rene Meyer
277
Daniel Rene Meyer 2023.08.30 08:21 
 

Sehr guter Indikator! Man kann alle Einstellungen direkt im Fenster über Botton machen und das über mehrere Zeitebenen. Das finden und anzeigen der Supply & Demand wurde gut umgesetzt. Danke!

CasiousD
873
CasiousD 2021.11.16 20:05 
 

Excellent indicator that combines several very useful tools into one. I love indicators with buttons so I can clear the chart when necessary, and the buttons are implemented perfectly here. Tons of customization options so I can set up exactly how I want things to look. Still playing around with the new Scoring feature, but looks promising. Author is very attentive and responsive and has provided me with lots of assistance to address issues I had on my end. Also kept me informed of updates that I was interested in.

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Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2024.11.16 11:25 
 

There were some minor issues with Trendline and Support Resistance lines previously. It has been fixed. I am satisfied with everything so far.

Nguyen Do Anh Quang
288
Nguyen Do Anh Quang 2024.07.29 15:14 
 

Does not support product responses. The product's lines are haphazardly drawn, resistance to support the trend line is not high in reputation. What a waste of money. Update : he fixed the trend line

Carsten Pflug
14703
Reply from developer Carsten Pflug 2024.07.29 18:33
I have answered via private message.
Daniel Rene Meyer
277
Daniel Rene Meyer 2023.08.30 08:21 
 

Sehr guter Indikator! Man kann alle Einstellungen direkt im Fenster über Botton machen und das über mehrere Zeitebenen. Das finden und anzeigen der Supply & Demand wurde gut umgesetzt. Danke!

CasiousD
873
CasiousD 2021.11.16 20:05 
 

Excellent indicator that combines several very useful tools into one. I love indicators with buttons so I can clear the chart when necessary, and the buttons are implemented perfectly here. Tons of customization options so I can set up exactly how I want things to look. Still playing around with the new Scoring feature, but looks promising. Author is very attentive and responsive and has provided me with lots of assistance to address issues I had on my end. Also kept me informed of updates that I was interested in.

Constantin Clint Viktor Pabst
361
Constantin Clint Viktor Pabst 2021.09.10 08:41 
 

The indicator is doing what it is supposed to do. Its also cheaper than other s/d indicators that provide nested s/d zones. So you get more value in comparision. Nothing to complain about! I had some issues in the beginning and contacted Carsten. He was super supportive and all problems were solved.

Carsten Pflug
14703
Reply from developer Carsten Pflug 2021.09.10 13:43
Thank you for your kind review. I wish you much success in trading!
babuthebabu
222
babuthebabu 2021.08.07 16:48 
 

i am already fan of your other indicators like correlation dashboard, recently another 2 indicators purchased, i want to say something this one has blown my mind, and exactly it was i expected. it helps me to analyse the market manually very precisely, great tool. Suggestion: If there would be one more timeframe it will help a lot for my strategies.

Carsten Pflug
14703
Reply from developer Carsten Pflug 2021.09.10 13:43
Thank you for your kind review. I wish you much success with my indicator(s) :-)
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