Netsrac PAAIOS

As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my PAAIOS is now just $50 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the Supply&Demand zones, the Support&Resistances and the trendlines of an asset.

PAAIOS

stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, support and resistance, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames. Below you will find a short description of the functions of the indicator. Please read my blog entry to learn more.

Features



detects and shows multi time frame supply & demand zones

detects and shows multi time frame trendlines

detects and shows multi time frame support & resistance lines

detects the trend behaviour in multiple time frame - you get the big picture at a glance

in multiple time frame - you get the big picture at a glance alerts you (screen, notification, mail), if a zone / trendline is near price

uses an intelligent algorithm to calculate only strong supply & demand zones

shows you a score, that detects if the asset is bullish or bearish

Supply & Demand - how it works

PAAIOS uses an internal zigzag-function to calculate multi time frame zigzags to get swings. That´s nothing special. But PAAIOS is measuring all swings and consider only the zones from which really remarkable swings started. So you get really strong buyer and seller zones from multiple time frames

Support & Resistance - how it works



PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the zones, where the price usualy made a return in the past and mark them as possible support or resistance zones. But only the strongest of these zones will show up to give you the real strong supports and resistances.

Trendlines - how it works



PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the trend lines as well. This is nothing special. But if you use trend lines from longer periods and in combination with supply and demand you get indications of really strong zones where a reaction of the price is very likely.

Trend panel



Finally, the trend panel shows you what state the asset is in. Is it in an uptrend, do we have a ranging zone? The trend algorithm uses classic rules of market technique, like higher highs, lower lows and so on. The trend panel gives you a really helpful overall picture.

Please read my Blog-Entry ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746705 ) for a overview of the functions.