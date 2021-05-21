Netsrac PAAIOS
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 15 November 2024
- Activations: 10
As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my PAAIOS is now just $50 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the Supply&Demand zones, the Support&Resistances and the trendlines of an asset.
PAAIOS
stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, support and resistance, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames. Below you will find a short description of the functions of the indicator. Please read my blog entry to learn more.
Features
- detects and shows multi time frame supply & demand zones
- detects and shows multi time frame trendlines
- detects and shows multi time frame support & resistance lines
- detects the trend behaviour in multiple time frame - you get the big picture at a glance
- alerts you (screen, notification, mail), if a zone / trendline is near price
- uses an intelligent algorithm to calculate only strong supply & demand zones
- shows you a score, that detects if the asset is bullish or bearish
Supply & Demand - how it works
PAAIOS uses an internal zigzag-function to calculate multi time frame zigzags to get swings. That´s nothing special. But PAAIOS is measuring all swings and consider only the zones from which really remarkable swings started. So you get really strong buyer and seller zones from multiple time frames
Support & Resistance - how it works
PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the zones, where the price usualy made a return in the past and mark them as possible support or resistance zones. But only the strongest of these zones will show up to give you the real strong supports and resistances.
Trendlines - how it works
PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the trend lines as well. This is nothing special. But if you use trend lines from longer periods and in combination with supply and demand you get indications of really strong zones where a reaction of the price is very likely.
Trend panel
I wish you much success with this indicator!
Carsten - netsraC
Does not support product responses. The product's lines are haphazardly drawn, resistance to support the trend line is not high in reputation. What a waste of money. Update : he fixed the trend line