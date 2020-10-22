Netsrac SR Dashboard MT5

With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns.

What can you do with this tool?

Use the dashboard as a powerful tool for your discretionary trading. You will be able to save a lot of time on the screen.





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