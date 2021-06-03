Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator MT5


The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this.

  • Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets
  • Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons
  • Your profit/loss at a glance
  • Configurable alerts via screen or mobile

You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals.

If you have some questions or suggestions - please feel free to contact me. To better understand the controls and the principle behind the indicator, please read the blog entry at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739727.

If you want to have a overview to all correlations, look at my Correlation Dashboard (for MT4 only at the moment).

How to use the indicator (Short explainer)

1. Search for correlated pairs (you can do that easily with my Correlation Dashboard (for MT4 only at the moment) or with some Internet correlation tools (eg myFXbook)
2. Install the indicator on one chart
3. Add the second (and third for ThreeLeg strategy) correlated pair
4. Configure Alerts
5. Wait for signals from the indicator - if the indicator suggest a trade, look for good entrys and do the trade ...

Don´t forget to read my blog entry at    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739727.



More from author
Netsrac Paaios Supply Demand EURCHF
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicators
This is the free version of the Supply&Demand + Trendline + Trend tool. This version works only with EURCHF! You find the full version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67274 PAAIOS stands for   Price   Action   All   In   One   Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, demand and su
FREE
Netsrac Supply and Demand Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
Indicators
The Netsrac Supply&Demand Dashboard shows you at a glance where relevant zones are located on your favorite assets. Open your chart directly from the dashboard and trade zones that really matter. Features Finds the next relevant supply and demand zone and displays the distance to this zone (in pips) Finds and displays the zones in three different timeframes Calculates a trend indicator for the current and past candle for each configured time frame Opens a chart with your chart template directly
Netsrac ADR Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
4.92 (13)
Indicators
The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT4) or an email.  There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% of
Netsrac SuPrEs
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicators
The SuPrEs indicator indicates the distance to the next horizontal line whose name begins with the configured prefix (see Options). usage Draw support & resistance in the chart and let the indicator warn you, as soon as a configured distance is undershot. Use the prefix to provide alarms for other lines as well as standard lines (see screenshot with pivot indicator). Display of the indicator The indicator displays the distance to the next line above and below the current (Bid) price. Not more
FREE
Netsrac Correlation Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The dashboard should help to get a quick overview of the correlations of different assets to each other. For this, the value series are compared according to the Pearson method. The result is the value of the correlation (in percent). With the new single asset mode, you can immediately see which symbols have the highest positive or negative correlation. This prevents you from accidentally taking a risk on your trades with highly correlated symbols. Usage There are different methods for the corr
Netsrac SR Dashboard
Carsten Pflug
5 (4)
Indicators
With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. Note: This indicator cannot be used in the Strategy Tester. The demo version here from the marke
Netsrac Correlation Trader
Carsten Pflug
4.73 (15)
Experts
Netsrac Correlation Trader (NCT) is a very powerful tool to trade positive and negative correlated currency pairs with hedged orders.  1) It looks for positive and negative correlated pairs 2) It shows you a signal, if the correlated pairs are not in balance 3) It can "autotrade" some or all correlated pairs with your setting of time frames and signal-values (handle with care) 4) It can set the correct lot size to have pip value and daily range based optimal hedge trades 5) It can be your singl
Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicators
The Netsrac Correlation Trade Indicator (NCTI) was created to trade correlations between different assets. NCTI offers five different strategies to do this. Five different correlation trading strategies with two or three assets Fast access your assets with one click via asset buttons Your profit/loss at a glance Configurable alerts via screen or mobile You can use the indicator with every timeframe. Higher timeframes give fewer but better signals. If you have some questions or suggestions - ple
Netsrac PAAIOS
Carsten Pflug
5 (6)
Indicators
PAAIOS stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, support and resistance, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames.    Below you will find a short description of the functions of the indicator. Please read my blog entry to learn more. Features de
Netsrac Supply and Demand Easy
Carsten Pflug
Indicators
Netsrac "Supply and Demand Easy" is a small but highly specialized tool for quickly finding supply & demand zones without frills. It shows the next supply and demand zone in the current timeframe. Highly efficient and fast. Works perfectly with the Netsrac "Supply and Demand Dashboard" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96511 ) Controls Variable Description (SD01) Supply color Set your color for supply zones (default is LightCoral) (SD02) Demand color Set your color for demand zones (defau
Netsrac ADR Dashboard MT5
Carsten Pflug
5 (2)
Indicators
The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT5) or an email.  There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% o
Netsrac SR Dashboard MT5
Carsten Pflug
5 (1)
Indicators
With the SR Dashboard, you get a powerful tool to control some of the most important information in trading. Assemble a setup according to your strategy and get informed as soon as this setup is valid. Assign scores to defined conditions and let the Dashboard find them. Choose from Trend, Average Daily Range, RSI, Moving Averages, Pivot (Daily, Weekly, Monthly), Highs and Lows, Candlestick Patterns. What can you do with this tool? Use the dashboard as a powerful tool for your discretionary trad
Netsrac TradeAid
Carsten Pflug
Experts
THE flexible Expert Advisor for Custom Trading Strategies in MetaTrader 5 The Netsrac TradeAid expert is a powerful tool for traders looking to develop their own trading strategies in MetaTrader 5. With this expert advisor, you can combine a variety of technical indicators and trading rules with a simple "If This (AND This...) Then That" logic to create tailored trading strategies that match your individual preferences. You don´t need any knowledge in MQL5 coding language to build your own exper
