Netsrac ADR Dashboard MT5

5

As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my ADR Dashboard is now just $39 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential trading ranges of an asset.

The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT5) or an email. 

There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% of its average daily movement shows a tendency to reverse. Another approach is to observe the assets, which has a very low volatility compared to the average. Now the challenge is to trade the breakout from this low volatility.

These are just two possible strategies for which the dashboard can be an important aid. Discover the possibilities!

For full description of the controls, please watch my blog entry (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732999).

    This is the MT5-Version of the ADR-Dashboard. If you want to have it for MT4, go to  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33805


    Reviews 4
    atraderfx
    56
    atraderfx 2025.08.06 11:22 
     

    I absolutely use this everyday for target levels for US Indices, DAX and Silver are my main trading markets... I don't use it on FX... I find this very good for day trading and identifying range targets

    Ben
    336
    Ben 2020.09.23 14:15 
     

    Excellent product with so many features. Could not trade successfully without ADR, thanks again.

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    atraderfx
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    atraderfx 2025.08.06 11:22 
     

    I absolutely use this everyday for target levels for US Indices, DAX and Silver are my main trading markets... I don't use it on FX... I find this very good for day trading and identifying range targets

    RUTTO2
    435
    RUTTO2 2023.08.23 18:25 
     

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    Ben
    336
    Ben 2020.09.23 14:15 
     

    Excellent product with so many features. Could not trade successfully without ADR, thanks again.

    Luke Perrett
    3413
    Luke Perrett 2020.09.02 13:37 
     

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