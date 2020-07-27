Netsrac ADR Dashboard MT5

As a tribute to all the "quants" and "quantums" in this market who promise to make you rich quickly and easily, my ADR Dashboard is now just $39 — until summer is over, or perhaps a little longer. It won't make you rich quick, but it gives you a perfect view of the potential trading ranges of an asset.

The intention of the dashboard is to provide a quick overview of the daily, weekly and monthly range of configured assets. In "single asset mode" the dashboard shows you possible reversal points directly in the chart, thus making statistics directly tradable. If a configured threshold is exceeded, the dashboard can send a screen alert, a notification (to the mobile MT5) or an email.

There are various ways of using this information. One approach is that an asset that has completed nearly 100% of its average daily movement shows a tendency to reverse. Another approach is to observe the assets, which has a very low volatility compared to the average. Now the challenge is to trade the breakout from this low volatility.

These are just two possible strategies for which the dashboard can be an important aid. Discover the possibilities!

For full description of the controls, please watch my blog entry (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732999).