Netsrac Paaios Supply Demand EURCHF

This is the free version of the Supply&Demand + Trendline + Trend tool. This version works only with EURCHF! You find the full version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67274



PAAIOS

stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames.

Features



detects multi time frame supply & demand zones

detects and shows multi time frame trendlines

detects the trend behaviour in multiple time frame - the big picture at a glance

alerts you (screen, notification, mail), if a zone / trendline is near price

uses an intelligent algorithm to calculate only strong supply & demand zones

Supply & Demand - how it works

PAAIOS uses an internal zigzag to calculate multi time frame zigzags to get swings. That´s nothing special. But PAAIOS is measuring all swings and consider only the zones from which really remarkable swings started. So you get really strong buyer and seller zones from multiple time frames

Trendlines - how it works



PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the trendlines too. That´s nothing special. But if you use trendlines from higer timeframes and in combination with supply & demand you you get indications of really strong zones where a reaction of the price is very likely.

Trend section - how it works



Finally, the trend section shows you what state the asset is in. Is it in an uptrend, do we have a ranging zone? The trend algorithm uses classic rules of market technique, such as higher highs, lower lows, and so on. The trend section gives you a really helpful big picture.





Please read my blog entry for a description of the functions.

!Feature Freeze - Version 2.0 is the last free version of this product! - My free products no longer get any updates. Unfortunately, I don't get any recognition for my work and I can't feed my family with it either. Sorry.







