Netsrac Paaios Supply Demand EURCHF
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 November 2021
PAAIOS
stands for Price Action All In One Solution. And that is the purpose of the Indicator. It should give you a tool to improve your trading decisively because you get the crucial information at a glance. The indicator simplifies the search for strong signals. It shows trend lines, demand and supply zones from freely selectable time frames.
Features
- detects multi time frame supply & demand zones
- detects and shows multi time frame trendlines
- detects the trend behaviour in multiple time frame - the big picture at a glance
- alerts you (screen, notification, mail), if a zone / trendline is near price
- uses an intelligent algorithm to calculate only strong supply & demand zones
Supply & Demand - how it works
PAAIOS uses an internal zigzag to calculate multi time frame zigzags to get swings. That´s nothing special. But PAAIOS is measuring all swings and consider only the zones from which really remarkable swings started. So you get really strong buyer and seller zones from multiple time frames
Trendlines - how it works
PAAIOS uses the internal zigzag to calculate the trendlines too. That´s nothing special. But if you use trendlines from higer timeframes and in combination with supply & demand you you get indications of really strong zones where a reaction of the price is very likely.
Trend section - how it works
Please read my blog entry for a description of the functions.
i was actually amazed at the performance of this indicator very unusual for me to try an indicator and buy the paid version in less than 2hrs .i have tried different indicator this truly stands out you are able to make informed decision once you place it on the chart and you are alerted when trendline touches price in either the 30mins 4hrs or daily time frame also you get alert when price is the the supply or demand zone would have given it a 7 star if possible positive instant change in my trading account and the author response fast