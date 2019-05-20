Netsrac SR Dashboard - Trading Engulfing Pattern

Trading style

We want to trade with the trend. So we are trend traders. To find out, if we were in a trend, we are using the EMA 30. Now we are looking for a pattern, which has an engulfing candle. An engulfing candle is one, who engulfs the previous candle. Take a look at the next picture to see a bearish engulfing pattern. If we see a bearish engulfing, we expect a drop. We use the H4-timeframe.















Prepare SR dashboard

We want to monitor the Moving Average 30 EMA. So we use the section "MOVING AVERAGES". We are looking for bullish or bearish Engulfing. So we use the section "PRICE ACTION / CANDLESTICKPATTERN" Our settings so far at a glance:

Variable in SR Dashboard-Options Value Use Trend section false Use (A)DR section false Use RSI section false Use Moving Average section true Use Pivot section false Use High/Low section false Use PA section true





Setting Moving Average

These are the settings in this section:

Variable in SR Dashboard-Options Value Timeframe of MA 1 4 Hours Mode MA 1 Exponential Period MA 1 30 Score if price is below MA 1 -3 Score if price is above MA 1 3





Setting Price Action / Candlestickpattern

These are the settings in this section:

Variable in SR Dashboard-Options Value Timeframe of Price Action - TF 1 4 Hours Score "bullish Engulfing" 3 Score "bearish Engulfing" -3

Now at last the settings for the alert:

Variable in SR Dashboard-Options Value Alert, if score is greater or equal to ... 6 Alert, if score is smaller or equal to ... -6 Use Screen-Alert true

With this settings, we get a Screen-Alert, when a bullish setup occured (Score 6). And we get an alert, when a bearish setup occured (Score -6).

Let's take a look at our dashboard now:

In this case, we have a bearish setup in USDCAD. Klick on "USDCAD", and plan your trade.





That's all. Now we have configured our SR Dashboard to find Engulfing Pattern in Relation to an EMA 30. Please find the setfile in the attachements.

Get the full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34855

Get the lite version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34863

Good Luck and green pips to you!