Alligator Steps
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.42
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical Alligator indicator.
The proposed indicator has the ability to increase a smooth-effect in Alligator Indicator.
This indicator could play an important role in determining support and resistance lines.
Support occurs when falling prices stop, change direction, and begin to rise. Support is often viewed as a “floor” which is supporting, or holding up, prices. Resistance is a price level where rising prices stop, change direction, and begin to fall.