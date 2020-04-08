The Trend ZVD Trend Indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. However, this indicator works equally well during consolidation periods. The Trend ZVD trend indicator indicates the direction in which the asset of your choice can move.





The Trend ZVD trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find the entry point to the market at the time the trend is created and the exit point at the time it is completed. A trend in trade is the steady movement of quotes in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus.





Trading based on Trend ZVD indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you correctly determine the beginning of a trend, the result of the transaction is usually positive. What could be simpler than defining a trend? In fact, this is not as easy as it might seem, otherwise we would not need accurate trend indicators without redrawing to work.