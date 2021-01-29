Eurusd Auto Trading Bot

Fully Automated And ready just follow the instructions below to see it work right.

Enjoy!

MINIMUM ACCOUNT SIZE - $500

RECCOMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE - $1000

For EurUSD

Trade On 15M Candle

For IG broker

Another broker it works on is OANDA but I run mine on IG





Comes ready as is all you need to do is make sure the above is correct and then run it on EUR USD (15M)





Goes off of equity in the account





I have worked on this EA on and off and now I think it has enough data and backtesting to give to you all. Please enjoy because this was alot of work and time I put into this to make it work how I needed it too, I want you all to have something free for a change because 2020 was a rough year... Lets make this year and world better. Cheers! Enjoy.





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