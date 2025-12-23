Projected Moving Average MT4

A clean and practical moving-average tool designed for traders who want a clearer view of short-term and medium-term trend direction.

The Projected Moving Average shifts a standard SMA forward by half of its period, creating a smooth projection zone that updates dynamically with each new candle.

This makes it easier to visually anticipate where the moving average is heading without repainting past values.

Key Features

Forward-shifted SMA (Length/2) for clearer trend projection

Real-time updating forecast area

Minimal lag compared to classic SMA

Simple, clean, and easy to interpret

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Lightweight, optimized, and fast

How It Works

The indicator calculates a standard Simple Moving Average but displays it ahead of price, creating a “future” segment equal to half the input period.

This projected part updates every candle and helps traders visually estimate upcoming trend direction, slope, and potential turning points.

Use Cases

Trend confirmation

Visual projection of moving-average direction

Identifying early trend slowdowns

Enhancing discretionary trading systems

No signals. No arrows. No trading rules.

Just a clean, forward-shifted SMA for traders who prefer clarity over complexity.