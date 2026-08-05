Break Even Momentum

The Break Even Momentum (BEM) indicator continuously measures the strength of buyers and sellers. When these forces become noticeably balanced and reach a momentary equilibrium, the indicator displays a signal.


The signal may indicate the beginning or end of a trend, a super trend, the generation of subtle support or resistance, or points of  mean reversion.


This strategy can be used for entry or exit trades. Furthermore, it allows for the identification of potential profit targets, whether partial or full, which are more likely to be reached within a trend.


This indicator has been used as a support and decision-making tool for entry and exit strategies, as well as for taking profits on trades in EURUSD, NASDAQ100, XTIUSD, BENTUSD, SP500, and others.


We recommend using this indicator on the M1, M5, M15, and H1 time frames. In our experience, we really like using it on the M1 time frame for analysis.


For your convenience, this indicator sends alerts or notifications to your smartphone, allowing you to continue with other activities . Additionally, by default, arrows appear at points where the indicator detects Break Even Momentum.

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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Relative Strength VoLume
Lutgardo Ernesto Flores Villalobos
Indicators
The Relative Strength VoLume ( aka  PVL ) is a useful indicator for analyzing the pressure that changes in volume exert on price over a given period.   This indicator can be used to identify pullbacks, verify breakouts, or confirm the continuation of a trend. Entry strategies that can be used with the help of this indicator include trading on overbought or oversold conditions or entering a trend during pullbacks. Additionally, these conditions can be used as exit strategies when overbought or o
Relative Strength Volumes
Lutgardo Ernesto Flores Villalobos
Indicators
The Relative Strength VoLume ( aka  PVL ) is a useful indicator for analyzing the pressure that changes in volume exert on price over a given period.   This indicator can be used to identify pullbacks, verify breakouts, or confirm the continuation of a trend. Entry   strategies that can be used with the help of this indicator include trading on   overbought   or   oversold   conditions or entering a trend during pullbacks. Additionally, these conditions can be used as   exit   strategies when o
Break Even Momentums
Lutgardo Ernesto Flores Villalobos
Indicators
The Break Even Momentum (BEM) indicator continuously measures the strength of buyers and sellers . When these forces become noticeably balanced and reach a momentary equilibrium, the indicator displays a signal. The signal may indicate the beginning or end of a trend, a super trend, the generation of subtle support or resistance, or points of  mean reversion . This strategy can be used for entry or exit trades. Furthermore, it allows for the identification of potential profit targets, whether
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