Reverse Rayer
- Indicators
-
- Version: 6.220
- Activations: 5
Description
Reverse Rayer is an indicator that draws rays on inclined trend levels.
Recommendations
You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position.
Parameters
===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings
Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator.
Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving averages).
Fast Moving Period - period of the fast moving average.
Slow Moving Period - period of the slow moving average.
Movings Difference - minimum difference between moving averages (for searching impulses) expressed in the number of ATR-values.
===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings
Trend Rays Color - color of trend rays.
Trend Rays Width - width of trend rays.
Vic Rays Color - color of Vic rays.
Vic Rays Width - width of Vic rays.