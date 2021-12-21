L TL T indicator

Supply and demand

 In all indicators that have the task of drawing support and resistance, the number of levels is so high that it causes a trader to make a mistake.  We draw the last 4 important and valid levels for you using the Price Action method
 These surfaces are not easily broken and their breaking is done with long and powerful candlesticks
 Sometimes traders draw levels and wait for the price to reach those levels, but new levels may be created between the previous two levels in the future and the trader will not consider that new level if the chart needs to be re-examined.
 This indicator constantly updates the levels and if a new level is created, it deletes all the previous lines to check the chart trader again.
 Trendline
 We draw two valid trendlines for you. Sometimes the trendlines  is not drawn correctly and this is because there is no standard trendline in the chart.
  If you feel it is a standard trendline  , use it in your analysis
 Conclusion
 This indicator is a good assistant for you. If you have a strategy to get a signal, you can combine with this indicator.
 In the photos and youtube clip , we teach 10 trading strategies or rules with this indicator. These strategies can be used in any time frame. It just needs practice. Maybe you can find the 11 rule


More from author
Supply Demand pro1
Shaban Mir Fazlolah Oreynab
Indicators
This indicator gives you a valid level  The rules of trading with this indicator are like the rules of price action This level is broken only with a long bar candle  or a pullback This level is valid in all time frames If you have a sharp downward or upward trend, the trend will end when the price reaches this level This is my first indicator that I put in the store and I will put some very professional indicators soon
Indicator 4Level 2Channel 10Strategy
Shaban Mir Fazlolah Oreynab
Indicators
Supply and demand  In all indicators that have the task of drawing support and resistance, the number of levels is so high that it causes a trader to make a mistake.  We draw the last 4 important and valid levels for you using the Price Action method  These surfaces are not easily broken and their breaking is done with long and powerful candlesticks  Sometimes traders draw levels and wait for the price to reach those levels, but new levels may be created between the previous two levels in the f
