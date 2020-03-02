Relative Strength Index S RoC Signal

The RSI S-RoC indicator differs from the standard RSI in that it takes into account the price rate of change when calculating values.

When the price moves in a trend, the indicator produces good entry signals oncethe price touches its levels.

The level values ​​can be configured in the indicator settings. They can also be modified and adjusted directly in the indicator window.

You can also set on a chart signal lines. Once they are crossed, the indicator will produce a sound alert or play a user defined audio file.

The indicator also has the function of sending push-notifications when crossing levels.





Configurations

Period MA - Moving Average period.

- Moving Average period. Period S-RoC - period for calculating the price rate of change.

- period for calculating the price rate of change. Period RSI - the RSI indicator period.

Price Alert Settings

Width Alert Line - the width of signal lines on the price chart.

- the width of signal lines on the price chart. Line Distance - the distance in points form the current price, at which signal lines should be created.

- the distance in points form the current price, at which signal lines should be created. Upper Alert - the upper signal line.

- the upper signal line. Upper Price Line Color - the color of the upper signal line.

- the color of the upper signal line. Lower Alert - the lower signal line.

- the lower signal line. Lower Price Line Color - the color of the lower signal line.

- the color of the lower signal line. Sound Alarm - playing a custom audio file when the price crosses signal lines.

- playing a custom audio file when the price crosses signal lines. File Name - the name of the audio file as "***.wav". The file should be added to the Sounds folder of the terminal.

RSI Alert Settings

RSI Alert - alert when the price crosses RSI levels.

- alert when the price crosses RSI levels. RSI Line Style - line style for RSI levels.

- line style for RSI levels. Width Alert Line - line width for RSI levels.

- line width for RSI levels. Upper RSI Line Color - the color of the upper RSI line.

- the color of the upper RSI line. Lower RSI Line Color - the color of the lower RSI line.

- the color of the lower RSI line. Upper RSI Level - the value of the upper RSI line.

- the value of the upper RSI line. Lower RSI Level - the value of the lower RSI line.

- the value of the lower RSI line. Sound Alarm RSI - playing a custom audio file when the RSI levels are crossed.

- playing a custom audio file when the RSI levels are crossed. File Name RSI - the name of the audio file as "***.wav";

- the name of the audio file as "***.wav"; Push-notifications - send push-notifications when crossing levels.



