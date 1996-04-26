High Low Institutional
- Indicators
-
Chantal SalaHi, I'm a programmer (female) from 1995 and in MQL4 from 2008.
I have released most of 2500 Expert Advisor/Indicators and Dashboard.
I have worked with many famous italian traders to automate their strategy.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The High Low indicator is a very simple indicator that has the task of showing us the minimum and maximum levels of the time frame that we wish to underline.
This indicator also has the ability to show you minimum and maximum price levels of institutional periods as a level, such as quarterly, half-yearly and annual.
We believe these minimum and maximum levels are the true key market levels and therefore a correct visualization on the graph is able to show the important price levels.