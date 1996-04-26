High Low Institutional

The High Low indicator is a very simple indicator that has the task of showing us the minimum and maximum levels of the time frame that we wish to underline.

This indicator also has the ability to show you minimum and maximum price levels of institutional periods as a level, such as quarterly, half-yearly and annual.

We believe these minimum and maximum levels are the true key market levels and therefore a correct visualization on the graph is able to show the important price levels.

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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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The indicator Box Chart is a very useful analysis tool that allows you to know the value of the range in points. The range is written in a label and also it is draw in a rectangle. This indicator works on multi timeframe and you can upload more indicators on same chart to analyze more time frames ranges. The analysis of the range is done following W. G. Gann school. The observation of the range on little time frame returns some good information of trend or reversal. Box Chart is a simple indicat
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4.83 (6)
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Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
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Indicators
The Volume Spike indicator is a useful tool to identify the directional market's intention. How Does It Work: The Volume Spike indicator identifies the volume peaks and creates a sensitive rectangle equipped with Alert and Warning Pop Up that it suggests the market's direction. This tool has the ability to select the time frame on which to do the analysis of volume and it gives a great visual signal colored into rectangle. The indicator can identify valid market signals but it can also suggest
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BreakEven Line
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Indicators
BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator. In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions. Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool. You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible. Inputs Show cumulative BE (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) Breakeven line style Breakeven line width Show short B
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Volume POC The Volume POC indicator displays important levels. You can use it as an independent trading system. Warning functions at a candle closing allow you to have some information on the market direction. The graphical display is simple and effective. The levels reported are the result of the study of historical market volumes. These levels give excellent entry points and excellent levels of support and resistance. You can use the indicator also on very low timeframes. It is suitable for t
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Chantal Sala
Indicators
The Open All indicator uses a simple market information that is "Open Candle". This tool is able to show all the openings of all time frames in order to extract information of strength and trendy. You can display 28 instruments with relative time frame interior for a total of 252 informations. The display is fully customizable, you can choose either the symbol and enable/disable Time Frames. Using it correctly you could get valuable aid to intercept correlations and turning points in the market.
Net Change
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Net Change is a very useful tool able to extrapolate a percentage in order to have a real reference on the performance of the instrument. This indicator is designed to show the main values: you could monitor the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual and Annual percentages. A necessary tool for those who want to really explore the quantitative logic of the market. Input values SYMBOLS SETTINGS Use_Only_Current_Symbol (true/false): Permits to manage only current symbol on p
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Indicators
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4 (1)
Indicators
Price Trend Light indicator is a beautiful indicator that shows purchasing areas and sales areas. This indicator is designed to follow the movement of the price which rounds on the opening price. It also provides information of trend follow on the break of the minimum and maximum. The indicator has a very simple graphic but effective, above the opening price you will have a light green color and under the opening price there is a red light. On every Break Out of the minimum or maximum sets in in
Power Strength
Chantal Sala
Indicators
The indicator Power Strength creates a virtual display that takes data from all Symbols. It extrapolates all the informations in order to get the strength and / or weakness to take a decision on market. This tool works only on the Forex Market and not processing data on indices, metals ... It is graphically very attractive and its simplified information could give excellent input signals. You can use this indicator to find inputs on daily or short-term operations or scalping. Input Values PANEL
Zoom Price
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Zoom Price It is a very useful tool that is designed to ZOOM the price positioning on one of the 4 corners of the graph. In addition to display function of the price indicator, Zoom Price is equipped with a check on Bullish or Bearish Breakout Signal that change the label color. Zoom Price is a simple tool that can provide useful informations to improve your operational performance. Input Values: myPeriod - TF to consider for Break Out O Signal LABEL SETTINGS Bullish BreakOut Color Bearish Break
ChargeHistoryOnChart
Chantal Sala
Utilities
This is a utility to copy in Expert Advisor folder. The EA will force the download of your History Center MetaTrader. It will not download new data from your broker but it will aid your MT4 to charge every chart correctly. You can choose the symbols to download. After the launch, the EA will be removed automatically from the chart. After the launch, you can see results under Experts panel on MT4. The log will show you the data charged or not charged. Symbol TF = Number of candles charged. Ex: Su
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Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
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Utilities
The Navigator is a next-generation panel very easy to use. Apply this indicator on the chart to navigate very quickly through all the symbol and timeframes listed in input. The arrows manage the zoom and time frames. You can customize both the graphic colors and the list of symbols to display. A quick and easy tool that it will help to analyse the charts. Input Values Show_TF_Panel (true/false) it permits to show/hide panel with TF and Arrows 32 symbols COLORS AND SIZE SETTINGS BUTTON_WIDTH But
Market Pressure
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Market Pressure is a next-generation display. Its simple and intuitive graphics system allows you to receive directions very easy and fast. This indicator can give three different methods of signals: Scalping, Intraday and Multiday. The logic is based on the price action which combined on multiple time frame. It can give very high quality signals. An indispensable tool for those who want to understand the market pressure and the operating trend. The indicator is customizable for both colors for
OCO News Order Manager
Chantal Sala
Experts
OCO News Order Manager in an Expert Advisor to Trading News . The usability makes this tool an excellent ally for FAST operations on NEWS Time. We recommend that you try it on demo account to understand what kind of decimals using your broker to set your input values. The EA is usable on every Markets. On news time the spread could be manage from Broker, please make attention. Main functionalities Open STOP PENDINGS ORDER a number of seconds (in input) before News Time Floating of pending order
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1 (1)
Utilities
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Chantal Sala
Indicators
Bid Ask Level is a very simple indicator but, at the same time, very powerful . Using the logic of the minimum and maximum of the previous periods is able to intercept the important levels of demand and supply. The indicator permits setting the numbers of history candles to read very important levels in the past and show them in the current chart. You can see these power levels with horizontal lines designed on the chart. The indicator also permits uploading many different levels (of different t
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Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
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Risk Reward Indicator
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Risk Reward indicator is a very useful tool that allows you to observe in real time the performance risk of a trade. Its use is very simple, just drag it into the chart and see the Risk Reward percentage (for ex: 1:2). We have also included the possibility of extending/reducing the lines in order to observe the important price levels. You can change your levels clicking directly on lines and dragging the level to a new position. The levels will be set very fast with only a click. The indicator k
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Chantal Sala
3 (1)
Indicators
The Open Line indicator is a simple indicator that tracks the opening levels of more time sessions. This version allows the user to check the opening levels using different time time frames. It is possible to add on the same chart different Open Lines to have more important horizontal levels. The colors and lines are fully customizable also for the label text. A simple indicator but very powerful to give you a proper orientation for your trading. Input Values TimeFrame (to show the open price t
Swing High Low
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Indicators
Swing High Low Pattern Recognition is a great indicator able to fix price levels and analyze the market swings. Swing High Low uses a dynamic approach of analysis that allows you to identify easily the best entry levels. The indicator using the minimum and maximum periods of the previous candles to analyze the impulsive movement and finally it sets the entry levels. The entry levels are: fast, good and best . The best is the last confirm of the swing. For a correct use we advise to wait the comp
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Chantal Sala
4 (4)
Indicators
Target Geometry is a next-generation indicator that uses the geometric nature of the markets to give high statistical probability levels ( Fibonacci ). This indicator creates a very important map that optimizes the entry points and it optimally defines your own money management. The indicator can be used both in static mode or in dynamic mode, you can use it on any financial instrument. The use in multi timeframe mode is a very good ally to have. The target levels are high statistical probabilit
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