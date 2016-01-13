The Flying Volume indicator is a specialized volume indicator. It deciphers the volume data after heavy proprietary number crunching. When a main signal is found Flying Volume will look for possible continuation points. The main signal is shown by arrows, the continuation points by dots.

Volume indicators are most often used on higher timeframes.





Features

Main Buy or Sell signals

Continuation signals

No repainting

One signal per bar





Settings

Flying Volume default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.

Period - The averaging period for signal calculation. Set higher for less and (arguably) better signals.

- The averaging period for signal calculation. Set higher for less and (arguably) better signals. Continuation points? - Set to true to show continuation points.

- Set to true to show continuation points. Color Palette - pick Color Palette for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds.

- pick Color Palette for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds. Colo(u)rs - you know what to do.

- you know what to do. Show Alerts - set to true to do alerts.

- set to true to do alerts. Show Screen Alerts - set to true to show screen alerts.

- set to true to show screen alerts. Email Alerts - set to true to email alerts.

- set to true to email alerts. Push Alert Notifications - set to true to push alerts.





Loose ends

Flying Volume is not resource hungry.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Flying Volume. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.