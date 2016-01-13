Flying Volume

1

The Flying Volume indicator is a specialized volume indicator. It deciphers the volume data after heavy proprietary number crunching. When a main signal is found Flying Volume will look for possible continuation points. The main signal is shown by arrows, the continuation points by dots.

Volume indicators are most often used on higher timeframes.


Features

  • Main Buy or Sell signals
  • Continuation signals
  • No repainting
  • One signal per bar


Settings

Flying Volume default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.

  • Period - The averaging period for signal calculation. Set higher for less and (arguably) better signals.
  • Continuation points? - Set to true to show continuation points.
  • Color Palette - pick Color Palette for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds.
  • Colo(u)rs - you know what to do.
  • Show Alerts - set to true to do alerts.
  • Show Screen Alerts - set to true to show screen alerts.
  • Email Alerts - set to true to email alerts.
  • Push Alert Notifications - set to true to push alerts.


Loose ends

Flying Volume is not resource hungry.

Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Flying Volume. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.
Recommended products
BID Wave Volume 2
Mostefa Mammeri
Indicators
Product Title: BID Wave Volume 1 - Smart Institutional Liquidity Tracker Short Description: Uncover institutional footprints! A powerful dual-timeframe volume indicator that detects real market turns by checking M1 volume order flow at current timeframe reversal zones. Full Description:  BID Wave Volume 2 is a revolutionary, advanced volume indicator designed for pro-scalpers and day traders. It bridges the gap between raw price action and institutional order flow. Unlike traditional indicators,
Trend Entry Histogram mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the trend direction once Entry_bar appears. - This indicator has unique feature - it takes both:   price and volume   for calculations. - Trend Entry Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. - Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar. - Entry signal i
Fibo Linear Channel
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Indicators
Colored indicator of the linear channel based on the Fibonacci sequence. It is used for making trading decisions and analyzing market sentiment. The channel boundaries represent strong support/resistance levels, as they are the Fibonacci proportion levels. Users can select the number of displayed lines of channel boundaries on the chart by means of the input parameters. Attaching multiple instances of the indicator to the chart with different calculation periods leads to displaying a system of c
Price TMA Bands Non Repaint
Badis Brahimi
Indicators
This is a simple PriceTMA bands, non repaint! it can be used for a trend following system or sometimes reversals. as a main signal or a filter for others strategies, it depends on the trader main strategy. calculations for this indicator are a combined Algorithm between moving averages "MA" and average true range"ATR". good luck with your trading! i hope it is helpful Cheers
Jerk Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Jerk Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). Represents a typical investor strategy that usually indicates a trend change from bearish to bullish. A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Jerk Trend finds longer-term trends and gives fewer false signals. This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the us
Arbitrage Macd
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Arbitrage MACD: Your Key to Analyzing Market Trends The Arbitrage MACD is a cutting-edge indicator designed to assist traders and investors in analyzing market trends with greater precision and confidence. MACD, which stands for Moving Average Convergence Divergence, is a well-known and widely used tool in the financial world, and the "Arbitrage MACD" takes its functionality to the next level. This innovative indicator offers a comprehensive analysis of the relationship between two moving ave
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
PZ Lopez Pressure
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Your swiss army knife to ancipate price reversals This indicator anticipates price reversals analyzing bullish and bearish pressure in the market. The buying pressure is the sum of all the accumulation bars over a certain number of days, multiplied by the volume. The selling pressure is the sum of all of the distribution over the same number of bars, multiplied by the volume. It gives you a measure of the buying pressure as a percentage of the total activity, which value should fluctuate from 0
FREE
Fasb1a
Li Qiang Tang
Indicators
欢迎来到本产品界面 指标，简单可观，直接加载即可，对于趋势有一定的把握及反转。 本指标可在Taxcr EA工具中使用，作为开初始单依据，单次运用，非循环开单！伙伴们可以去了解 axcr EA工具。 IWelcome to the product interface Indicators, simple and considerable, can be loaded directly, and have a certain grasp and reversal of the trend. This indicator can be used in Taxcr EA tool as the basis for initial billing, single use, non cyclic billing!
Structured Zig Zag
Ihor Herasko
Indicators
The indicator identifies ordered trend structures. Each structure consists of at least three waves: the formation of the primary movement, a rollback, and a breakout of the primary movement. One wave in the structure is considered to be the market movement between opposite price extremes, which corresponded to different positions of the points of the classic Parabolic Support And Reverse (PSAR) indicator relative to the closing prices of the candles: a point below the price - searching for a m
KFX Symbol Changer
Peter Kariuki Thande
4 (1)
Indicators
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer. This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you -  helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.   Features: - Symbol Changer : Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.   (s
FREE
Mini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
1 (1)
Indicators
Mini Forex Market-View Dashboard and Mini-CSM Mini Full Forex Market View Dashboard is a miniature creation of FULL FOREX MARKET_VIEW Custom indicator created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market but in a partial matter to make it conscise. It is useful most especially for those who don't like bogus indicators or those who have a PC with limited screen size. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Indicators
The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
Triangle Breakout Retest Dashboard Pro
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Description The Triangle Breakout Retest Dashboard Pro Multi Symbol is a multi symbol institutional style trading indicator designed for structure based breakout and retest trading. It automatically scans multiple currency pairs, detects triangle consolidation patterns, identifies breakout direction, and waits for a confirmed retest before generating entry signals. This system is built to help traders avoid false breakouts by focusing on confirmation based entries aligned with market structure b
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Currency StrengtT
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
What Is Currency StrengtT Indicator? A currency strengthT indicator is a graphical tool that shows the strength of a currency. Common indicators usually show the strength of a currency in relation to another currency, however, with some calculations it is possible to find the absolute strength of each individual currency. Therefore, a currency strength matrix indicator (or meter) is a tool that tries to express the absolute strength of a currency, so that you can compare this strength with the
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
Indicators
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
Trend MagicX
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.  Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend   Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Sniper Trend Fusion
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
5 (1)
Indicators
Sniper Trend Fusion This indicator is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to simplify chart analysis and improve decision-making. It combines multiple proven techniques into a single system, helping traders identify trend direction, volatility, key price levels, and market structure without clutter. Instead of switching between multiple indicators, everything you need is integrated into one smooth and efficient interface. Key Advantages All-in-One System Combines trend, volatility, sup
FREE
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Indicators
With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously . Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 : ️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Stochastic. There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool : First , I'm bored of only observing one market. Second , I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market. That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time. For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets si
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Var Moving Average Indicator is a trend following indicator designed for die-hard trend followers. It is a quite popular forex trading indicator among stock traders, as well as commodity traders, and its popularity stems from its ability to deliver genuine money making signals to its users. The indicator is comprised of green and red dots that are placed on a sienna line. The green dot is pointing to a bullish signal, while the red dot depicts a bearish signal. Basic Trading Signals Buy S
FREE
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Indicators
This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
FREE
Sarangani Venom
Sherwin Dennis Tava Ruiz
Indicators
sarangani venom is 100% profitable, easy to use indicator, a chart without indicator is stressful and will lead you to many losses, this indicator is pleasing to the eye that will gives you more confident to trade when there is signal, your computer will gives sound and the spider will animate, it can be used to all time frame and to all currency, you have many options, when the candlestick touches to upper line it is buy, when it touches to lower line it is sell, when the rope is pull to buy ar
Daily Volatility Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134960/ Join To Learn Market Dept
FREE
Holy Trinity Volatility
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicators
Holy Trinity Volatility Indicator This indicator reflects the peak time of the day wherein there's is expected to be sharp price actions. It also presents the markets as just waking up from the dull and less volatile Asian (and or London) trading sessions into a bustling time of highly liquid price flows. NOTE: This indicator informs the trader ahead of peak price movements - one bar just before the real actions starts. Enter when the volatility line falls below the Tripple Exponential Moving Av
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Indicators
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
More from author
TMA Currency Meter MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.54 (26)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for thos
TMA Currency Meter
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.14 (7)
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
Better Support Resistance
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Better Support & Resistance shows the best support and resistance lines and zones. It is based on Fractals with the factor of your choice. All fractals are assembled, weighted, extended and merged into a clear set of support and resistance lines. The immediate nearby lines are shown as zones when price is in that zone. Better Support & Resistance gives you the best overview of the important price levels. Settings Better Support & Resistance's default settings are good enough most of the time. N
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Riskscope
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Riskscope shows all relevant information about your trades on screen. Information on Stop Loss and Take Profit can be shown as price, pips or exposure. Besides, Riskscope can display a high- and low-watermark of the total of your basket of trades. Settings Riskscope's default settings are good enough most of the time. Nearly all of them are fairly standard. Here are the ones that need some explanation. Monospaced font - set this to the (name of) the font you want to use. A monospaced font looks
Pivots
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Pivots is an indicator to show pivots for relevant time frames. Besides the pivots the indicator can also show daly open line, the resistance and support levels, the ADR Fibonacci levels and the order of the pivots. Pivots includes an intelligent algorithm to eliminate Sunday candles, but only if your broker provides those. Pivots are significant price levels that may serve as support, resistance or breakout levels Settings textFont - font to use for the labels. textSize - font size. textColor -
Inside Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
The Inside Bars indicator shows Inside Bars, the Breakout Zone and Breakouts thereof. Inside Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Inside Bar is completely covered by the price action of the previous bar. Inside Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Inside Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. ATR factor to skip large candles - very large candles should be filtered as they often cover othe
Candle Patterns
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (2)
Indicators
The Candle Patterns indicator shows popular candle patterns on the chart. The possible patterns are Inside Bar, Large Wick, Engulfing, Marubozu, Hammer, Shooting Star, Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows. Candles are colored to easily identify the patterns. Also, a point and click function displays the pattern found. Settings Message box - when a candle is clicked, the pattern identified will be shown in a Message Box on the charts. All 'Message Box' settings pertain to the box. Show Ins
Engulfing Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
The Engulfing Bars indicator shows Engulfing Bars, the signal and the suggested stoploss and take profit. Engulfing Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Engulfing Bar completely covers the price action of the previous bar. Engulfing Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Engulfing Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. Show Engulfing Bars - Set to true to show Engulfing Bars. Body size per
Fractalicious
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Fractalicious shows Fractals of any length, higher or lower highs and lower of higher lows, the fractal channel and the breakout of the channel. Fractals are an important trend and price action pattern. Fractalicious can be used on any timeframe and symbol. Settings Fractalicious default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. Show last fractal - Set to true to show fractals from the last completed bar. (This could move the fractal if the current ba
Breakout Hero
Paul Geirnaerdt
2.64 (11)
Experts
Breakout Hero is a Multi Symbol , Auto Timeframe , Breakout Expert Advisor . It recognizes breakout patterns and will set pending trades. When triggered Breakout Hero will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Breakout Hero is a multi symbol EA, it will trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD. Also, Breakout Hero is auto timeframe. Just drop Breakout Hero on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Breakout Hero will trade the symbols you pick from the settings. You can monitor
Dark Rider
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (2)
Experts
Dark Rider  is a Night Scalper Expert Advisor . It recognizes overbought and oversold conditions in the hours after close of the New York Exchange and trades accordingly. Dark Rider features an on screen monitor and settings panel on which you can monitor your status and progress.  A signal for Dark Rider can be found here . New in version 1.5 The option 'Stay in trending trades' is new for version 1.5. It will keep you in trending trades. Profitability has been increased while drawdown has bee
Divergence Dash
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (2)
Indicators
Diverence Dash is a MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation Divergence Dashboard. It will scan all symbols and timeframes you want. Also, Divergence Dash can open charts with the divergence found using the template of your choice. Divergences are often used as a leading indicator and, by using Divergence Dash, are easy to spot. The risk/reward ratio in divergence trading is very low. What can Divergence Dash for you: Find MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Dev
Fusion Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (1)
Experts
NEWS Price increased to $249 from $149 on September 16th. Buy Fusion Trader v2 and get Donchian Trader for free. (limited to 3 account numbers) Fusion Trader v2  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v2  is a complete rewrite from v1, it trades different and more symbols. With default settings Fusion Trader has gained 5% monthly on ave
Donchian Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Donchian Trader is a   Multi Index ,   Auto Timeframe ,   Expert Advisor . It features a Donchian Channel strategy for different indices on the daily timeframe. Donchian Trader will monitor trades and adjust to market conditions. Donchian Trader is a multi index EA, For now, it will trade the Dow Jones (US30), S&P 500 (US500) and DAX (GER30). Also, Donchian Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Donchian Trader will trade the indices
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Fusion Trader MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
NEWS Price v4 now $799 for a limited period. Fusion Trader v4  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v4  is a partial rewrite from v3, it trades differently and more symbols. The Scalping system now uses market orders instead of stop orders. It is 100% Metatrader 5 compatible. Fusion Trader v4 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will tra
Momentum Horizon
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Momentum Horizon is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout movements in the Gold market. It combines two price-action setups: a daily breakout based on the previous day’s high and low, and an intraday breakout based on the price range formed during the six completed H1 bars preceding the configured London breakout hour. Breakout levels can be calculated from either candle wicks or candle bodies. An optional buffer can be added beyond each level to reduce e
Filter:
Mustafa Magdy
1392
Mustafa Magdy 2016.07.11 19:22 
 

USELESS INDICATOR ... save you money

Seller ignoring all my messages ..

He is plotting an arrow according to another indicator called "Better Volume", which is not gradable (although BetterVolume indicator give much more information instead of "AN ARROW")

I waste my cash .. really sorry for that

Reply to review