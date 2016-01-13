Flying Volume
- Indicators
-
Paul GeirnaerdtFor most of my years I have been a software developer, analyzing and coding complex systems such as large scale risk analysis and management projects.
This was a great advantage when I started to develop indicators and EA's for Metatrader in 2007.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 March 2020
- Activations: 10
The Flying Volume indicator is a specialized volume indicator. It deciphers the volume data after heavy proprietary number crunching. When a main signal is found Flying Volume will look for possible continuation points. The main signal is shown by arrows, the continuation points by dots.
Volume indicators are most often used on higher timeframes.
Features
- Main Buy or Sell signals
- Continuation signals
- No repainting
- One signal per bar
Settings
Flying Volume default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.
- Period - The averaging period for signal calculation. Set higher for less and (arguably) better signals.
- Continuation points? - Set to true to show continuation points.
- Color Palette - pick Color Palette for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds.
- Colo(u)rs - you know what to do.
- Show Alerts - set to true to do alerts.
- Show Screen Alerts - set to true to show screen alerts.
- Email Alerts - set to true to email alerts.
- Push Alert Notifications - set to true to push alerts.
Loose ends
Flying Volume is not resource hungry.
Do not hesitate to contact me. Let me know what you think of Flying Volume. Only with your help, I can create better tools for MT4.
USELESS INDICATOR ... save you money
Seller ignoring all my messages ..
He is plotting an arrow according to another indicator called "Better Volume", which is not gradable (although BetterVolume indicator give much more information instead of "AN ARROW")
I waste my cash .. really sorry for that