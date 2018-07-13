Cupid Signal Fx

The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the return point with Stochastic Oscillator, then monitoring the trend by using the Moving Average and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe.

Example:

  • If you install indicator on EURUSD, the indicator will detect the return point when the Stochastic Oscillator show "cross up" of the main line/signal line at the below position of the lower level. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator indicates the "return point (upward)".
  • If the indicator detects the "return point (upward)", it will monitor for Moving Average to show "up trend".
  • Finally, the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY EURUSD".
  • If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.


Installation

  • Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs.
  • The recommended currencies are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF and GBPCHF.
  • The recommended timeframes are M1 and M5.


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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
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Sniper Signal Fx
Damrongwit Kongtong
3.25 (4)
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The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Follow Signal S
Damrongwit Kongtong
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the main direction and trend with Stochastic Oscillator, then confirming the following movement with Moving Average and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, M5 timeframe: the indicator will detect the main direction and trend with Stochastic Oscillator on this timeframe (for example
Fast Signal Fx
Damrongwit Kongtong
Indicators
Fast Signal Fx This indicator is working very simple. The indicator will detect the swing pattern and find the return point. The main structure was combined with Stochastic Oscillator level for return point and moving average calculation for confirm the direction. The important strategy is making fast signal for scalper trading technique with high frequency trade. Indicator Installation Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs. The recommended currencies are EURUSD, GBPUSD, U
SHR Auto Robot
Damrongwit Kongtong
Experts
SHR Auto Robot is an advanced AI-powered Grid, Recovery, and Hedge Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage market volatility with greater flexibility and control. The system combines adaptive ATR-based grid spacing, intelligent trend filtering, automatic basket profit management, and dynamic recovery logic to respond to changing market conditions. With features such as Quick Entry, Fixed-Price Recovery Lock, Critical Hedge Protection, and Break-Even Auto Lot calculation, the EA is built
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wolther
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wolther 2018.08.29 04:52 
 

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