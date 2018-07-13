Cupid Signal Fx
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the return point with Stochastic Oscillator, then monitoring the trend by using the Moving Average and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe.
Example:
- If you install indicator on EURUSD, the indicator will detect the return point when the Stochastic Oscillator show "cross up" of the main line/signal line at the below position of the lower level. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator indicates the "return point (upward)".
- If the indicator detects the "return point (upward)", it will monitor for Moving Average to show "up trend".
- Finally, the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY EURUSD".
- If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.
Installation
- Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs.
- The recommended currencies are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF and GBPCHF.
- The recommended timeframes are M1 and M5.
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