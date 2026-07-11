VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle

  • Indicators
  • Xin You Lin
    Xin You Lin

    Xin You Lin

    • 金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师 at  粤港澳大湾区
    • China
    • 1419
    大家好！我是一名金融从业者、经济师、EA开发工程师，外文名：Golden Wings
  • Version: 6.17
  • Activations: 5

VWAP Volume Price Customized cycle FX-AIEA – Institutional‑Level Dynamic Value Zone, Let the "Smart Money" Guide You

Bid farewell to ordinary VWAP and experience the precise game of multi‑cycle anchoring.

While most traders use VWAP as a single‑day line, VWAP FX‑AIEA has elevated this traditional tool to a whole new level. It is not merely a weighted average line but a dynamic, multi‑dimensional, and deeply customizable intelligent support and resistance system. With its unique multi‑cycle anchoring technology and triple standard deviation channels, you no longer need to guess where the "fair value" of the market lies – it is directly presented on the chart, clear, intuitive, and unambiguous.

🔥 The Core Killer Feature – Why It's the VWAP You've Never Seen Before?

 Smart Multi‑Timeframe Anchoring
The indicator automatically attaches a higher‑dimensional VWAP based on your current chart period. For example:

  • H4 and above → Monthly VWAP

  • H1 → Weekly VWAP

  • M30 and below → Daily VWAP
    You can also manually specify any period (MN1 / W1 / D1 / H4, etc.), allowing swing, trend, and intraday traders to see the core value zones that truly influence prices on the same chart, rather than being misled by daily noise.

 Custom Base Period (Fixed‑Period Mode)
Open the custom cycle switch – you can freely choose any period from the parameter panel.

 Session Anchoring (Multiple Intraday Resets)
No longer limited to one reset per day. You can input any number of time points (e.g.,  00:00,08:00,16:00 ) – VWAP will reset at each of these times daily, precisely aligning with Asian, London, and New York trading sessions, making your anchoring strategy seamlessly match global market hours.

 Triple Standard Deviation Channels (±1σ / ±2σ / ±3σ)
Based on the standard deviation calculated from actual volume‑weighted averages, six symmetrical channel lines are formed. When price touches ±2σ, it indicates extreme deviation; ±3σ often corresponds to a violent reversal trigger point. No need to draw trend lines or Fibonacci anymore – the VWAP channel itself is the most objective dynamic support and resistance.

 Custom Deviation Multipliers
You can independently adjust the multiplier for each deviation layer (defaults 1, 2, 3) to suit different instruments' volatility and fine‑tune risk management.

 Display Period Count Control
Freely set the number of historical periods/sessions to display (e.g., show only the last 10 trading days/sessions) – avoiding clutter from outdated data and focusing on the recent valid value zones.

 Automatic Line Break at Cycle Boundaries
The line automatically breaks at the end of each period (or session), eliminating cross‑period connections. This restores true segmented calculation and makes each independent value interval clearly identifiable.

 Customizable Daily Start Time
This is the fatal flaw of the vast majority of VWAP indicators on the market – they default to using the daily market opening as the starting point. However, VWAP FX‑AIEA allows you to set any "market opening time" (e.g., 09:30, 00:00, 17:00), perfectly adapting to the time zones of US stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies, or your broker's backend. Daily VWAP is finally truly at your service.

 Pure Volume‑Weighted Average Price (Typical Price × Volume), Rejecting False Signals
The calculation of each VWAP line integrates the degree of price contribution and the actual trading volume, reflecting where the money has gone, rather than just where the price is. Trading in line with the flow of funds is the true essence of following the trend.

 Ultimate Aesthetics, Ready to Use Out of the Box
All colors, line widths, and line styles are freely adjustable. Dark and light themes are perfectly compatible. The standard deviation channel lines are presented as semi‑transparent dashed lines, not obscuring the K‑lines, allowing you to focus on decision‑making rather than parameter adjustment.

📈 Practical Application – One Set of Indicators, Multiple Trading Strategies

  • Trend Following: When the price is firmly above the VWAP and the channel is diverging, only go long with the trend; conversely, only go short.

  • Mean Reversion: When the ±2σ or ±3σ channel is reached, enter the market in conjunction with reversal K‑line patterns – the win rate will be significantly improved.

  • Dynamic Profit and Loss: Use VWAP as the moving stop‑loss line and the channel edge as the profit target, allowing profits to run.

  • Multi‑Period Verification: Observe the daily VWAP on the 15‑minute chart to achieve the top‑level trading model of "determining the direction with the larger period and finding the entry point with the smaller period".

🎯 Who Is It Suitable For?

Whether you are a trader of foreign exchange, gold, crude oil, indices, cryptocurrencies, or stocks – as long as you pursue high‑probability entries and clear exit logic, this indicator will become an indispensable core tool on your chart. It is especially suitable for swing traders and day trading experts.

🚀 Get It Now and See the True Skeleton of the Market

VWAP FX‑AIEA does not calculate future functions, does not repaint, and does not drift. Every calculation is based on the current visible trading volume, providing you with the cleanest trading environment. Spend a small cost once and permanently enhance your perception of the market's "value zone" – this is far more valuable than subscribing to any trading signals.

Add it to your MT4 chart right now and let the footprints of the "smart money" be fully exposed.


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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Arbitrage Indicators is a professional and easy-to-use Forex trading indicator that uses the best trading principles of the latest AI arbitrage models. This indicator provides accurate buy and sell signals. Applies to currency pairs only. It has six different metrics options, MACD, KDJ, RSI, CCI, RVI, DEMARK. It can be freely switched by users, and intuitively shows the direction and reversal signal of the currency pair. When the two lines cross colors, the currency has a high probability of rev
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Xin You Lin
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Xin You Lin
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Xin You Lin
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Xin You Lin
Utilities
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MT5 Time-Based Auto Close System EA ​ is an intelligent time-algorithm-based automated order management trading tool. Utilizing a high-tech decision-making engine, it automatically executes precise closing operations when preset holding periods expire, designed to help traders maintain strict trading discipline and avoid emotional interference   . Core Closing Modes The five core closing modes you mentioned form the cornerstone of this EA's strategic logic, allowing flexible configuration base
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Xin You Lin
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