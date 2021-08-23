Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure

4.43

Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Futures

  • Break of Structure ( BoS )           
  • Order block ( OB )          
  • Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )   shown on current chart          
  • Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF     ( Multi Time Frame )   
  • HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF     ( Multi Time Frame ) 
  • Choch  MTF     ( Multi Time Frame ) 
  • Volume Imbalance    ,  MTF          vIMB
  • Gap’s
  • Power of 3
  • Equal High / Low’s     ,  MTF             EQH / EQL
  • Liquidity             
    • Current Day High / Low           HOD / LOD
    • Previous Day High / Low          PDH + PDL
    • Current Week High / Low        HOW / LOW
    • Previous Week High / Low       PWH / PWL
    • Current Month High / Low       HOM / LOM
    • Previous Month High / Low      PMH / PML
    • Previous Day Close                    PDC 
    • Previous Week Close                 PWC 
    • Previous Month Close               PMC
    • Daily Open
    • Weekly Open
  • Premium / Discount - MTF     ( Multi Time Frame ) 
    • Sessions             
      • Asian , London and NY sessions
      • Kill Zone
      • Silver Bullet
    • Alerts
      • BoS Alerts
      • New OB Formed Alerts
      • New High / Low Formed Alerts
      • OB touched Alerts
      • OB  and  POI touch alerts
      • Fair value Gap ( FVG )/ Imbalance touch Alerts
      • Equal High / Low Alerts
      • Liquidity touch Alerts


    Manual Link


    MT5 Version


    Other Indicators 














    Reviews 35
    Komitet
    20
    Komitet 2024.06.24 09:31 
     

    Индикатор супер! Мне нравится!

    lauro1956
    5772
    lauro1956 2024.06.21 10:51 
     

    Really good

    neirss
    36
    neirss 2024.05.27 17:26 
     

    Волшебный индикатор. Разработчику огромная благодарность. Удачи в новых разработках.

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    Filter:
    mopheus black
    454
    mopheus black 2025.02.13 18:03 
     

    hi, the idea with the buttons is good...but you can not deactivate some timeframes did you not need, you must click every time frame to make the button off...did you not need...the lots of timeframes use a lot of perfermance...for Example I use it with Trade Assistent on one chart you can not work really with Trade Assistent....

    Komitet
    20
    Komitet 2024.06.24 09:31 
     

    Индикатор супер! Мне нравится!

    lauro1956
    5772
    lauro1956 2024.06.21 10:51 
     

    Really good

    Sunny Chukwubuikem Okoli
    162
    Sunny Chukwubuikem Okoli 2024.05.30 21:52 
     

    It used to work, but now it's no longer usable as it doesn't update anymore on a live chart. With lot's of Not-So-Useful features it's now impossible for a low processor computer to even run it. Waste of money

    neirss
    36
    neirss 2024.05.27 17:26 
     

    Волшебный индикатор. Разработчику огромная благодарность. Удачи в новых разработках.

    alinafar
    108
    alinafar 2024.05.21 19:14 
     

    It is a good tool and better features should be added such as choch fibonacci. It is used in general.

    zakir1970
    55
    zakir1970 2023.12.02 17:13 
     

    Day by day he's improving the indicator, very impressive! must say, did a good job and keep going! Another good part of this indicator is not too much unnecessary options which can make people super confused. now my request is please add a new FVG alert when it's formed. Thank for your hard work.

    Jason Pook
    238
    Jason Pook 2023.09.09 20:36 
     

    If you trade ICT concepts this is the best indicator for the MT4 platform and I've tried a few. The author has recently made several updates to add new features that really enhance the use and profitability. Excellent work..

    Thank you for all the recent additions to the indicator - this is the best MT4 ICT indicator by a mile..

    AlphaTraderZen
    305
    AlphaTraderZen 2023.07.11 06:30 
     

    Good Indicator... One suggestion .. Can you put arrow signal when price touches the Orderblocks? This will be a great update.. Thank u..

    Great Update..... Can u please add Signal Buffer on OB Touch? Planning to buy this on MT5 as well.. Waiting for the signal buffer update... Thank u

    sylvain974
    24
    sylvain974 2023.06.22 09:58 
     

    L'indicateur est bien mais il bloque sur mon mt4, ne se mette pas à jour et je ne peux pas le mettre en automatique. Et il manque pas mal de chose sur votre indicateur. les wick, EQL, EQH, CHOCH et encore il manque beaucoup beaucoup de choses à ajouter sur cette indicateur.

    Avinash Reddy Kummetha
    1474
    Avinash Reddy Kummetha 2023.03.05 10:54 
     

    Do not buy it bad customer service. Don’t care about existing customer and bad product design. MTF should have added in the same product, instead new product released, why would I buy exact same product again?? Why won’t you enhance this product instead and also resolve issues with this product.

    En Shahdi
    299
    En Shahdi 2023.01.16 13:35 
     

    great indi!. Make your life easier.

    Jonathan Barack
    23
    Jonathan Barack 2023.01.10 17:05 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    2140097491
    20
    2140097491 2022.09.21 09:05 
     

    It's very good for what it does. But I found a major issue. When you open multiple tabs of the same pair you are trading, when the POI button is turned off, all POI order blocks across all the tabs will be turned off. This is a major issue, please fix.

    MacBidouille
    34
    MacBidouille 2022.08.23 15:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Manase Shovaleka
    60
    Manase Shovaleka 2022.06.19 19:43 
     

    The best investment of my life. This indicator is unbelievable. I still can't believe it simplified my trading 5 years into the future. Keep up with the good work I can't thank u enough.

    RealiRay
    936
    RealiRay 2022.04.22 00:53 
     

    one of the best indicator I've used! only for those who are using smart money concepts.

    Tony Born
    370
    Tony Born 2022.04.21 07:17 
     

    I love this indicator in combo with the dashboard, made a big difference for me. An easy 5 stars.

    whun450
    99
    whun450 2022.04.21 05:12 
     

    Best indicator I have ever spent money on. I watch order blocks and trend on 4 hour chart and I trade off 1 hour and 15 minute POI without changing charts. The indicator is extremely accurate and I promise you that if you trade market structure, you will be amazed at what you get for $60.

    shola.abitogun
    121
    shola.abitogun 2022.03.09 04:53 
     

    Great indicator.

    12
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