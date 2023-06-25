WhaleFinder MT4

  • Indicators
  • Kazuya Yamaoka
    Kazuya Yamaoka

    Kazuya Yamaoka

    Forex Trader & Forex Live Streamer💹I am publishing all trading steps📹Mainly, US Dollar straight🇺🇸🇪🇺🇯🇵🇬🇧🇨🇳🇦🇺🇨🇦🇨🇭🇭🇰I monetize with 9 MetaTrader original indicators based on established tactics📈I am publishing my daily income on social medias📊
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 25 June 2023
  • Activations: 5

Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements),

It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear.

You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for.

You no longer have to warry about where to aim next.


We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system.

Please check for yourself if it is usable.

Please check it out for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex


We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk.

We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by the use of the information provided.



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VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
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