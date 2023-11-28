Multi Divergence Indicator MT4

5

Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT4, an innovative indicator designed to provide traders with precise trend analysis and dynamic support and resistance levels. Ideal for forex, commodities, and cryptocurrency traders, this tool enhances decision-making and accuracy in identifying market reversals and trend continuations.

The Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT4 stands out by utilizing advanced Gaussian kernel smoothing to create adaptive envelope bands that respond to market volatility. This allows traders to capture key price movements with confidence, whether they are scalping for quick profits or holding positions for longer durations.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers for automated signal-based trading, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize the data effectively.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine for rapid calculations, ensuring compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical analysis.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never overlook a trading opportunity.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications directly to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing you to monitor markets on the go.
  • Email Alerts: Delivers email notifications on signal events, keeping you informed even when you are away from your terminal.
  • Adaptive Envelope Bands: Uses Nadaraya-Watson kernel regression to create dynamic bands that adjust to price movements and market conditions.
  • Visual Buy/Sell Signals: Displays clear arrow signals on the chart for buy and sell opportunities, enhancing your trading visibility.
  • Customizable Parameters: Allows traders to adjust settings such as length, bandwidth, and multiplier to tailor the indicator to their specific trading needs.
  • Timeframe Compatibility: Works effectively across various timeframes, making it versatile for different trading styles and strategies.
  • Dynamic Support and Resistance: Forms upper and lower bands that act as dynamic support and resistance levels, aiding in better entry and exit points.

The Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT4 is a powerful tool for traders seeking to refine their strategies on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Elevate your trading game and gain a competitive edge with this sophisticated indicator.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT4, trading indicator, forex trading, trend analysis, market volatility, support and resistance, trading signals, automated trading, trading alerts, MetaTrader 4, kernel regression, adaptive envelopes, trade management, price action, technical analysis, charting tools

Reviews 5
Yasar Karakas
147
Yasar Karakas 2026.04.03 05:20 
 

süper

Amalia Shafa Nurrillah
130
Amalia Shafa Nurrillah 2024.12.27 08:44 
 

Please improve the accuracy, thanks!

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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
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4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
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Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
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Biswarup Banerjee
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Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
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Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
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Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
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Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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Yasar Karakas
147
Yasar Karakas 2026.04.03 05:20 
 

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Natanathorn Boonsaen
553
Natanathorn Boonsaen 2026.01.06 18:19 
 

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N. Israel 2025.02.16 12:31 
 

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Amalia Shafa Nurrillah
130
Amalia Shafa Nurrillah 2024.12.27 08:44 
 

Please improve the accuracy, thanks!

Biswarup Banerjee
53281
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.12.27 09:37
Thank you so much for your feedback.
xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.08.08 04:35 
 

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Biswarup Banerjee
53281
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.08.08 06:32
thank you so much for your review
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