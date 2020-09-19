MACD Dashboard Scanner MT4

The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard.





Key Features

Indicator can be used for all markets

Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly





Parameters



UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch

MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list.

CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard.

Timeframes: Set the timeframes for dashboard.

FastEMA: Fast EMA (Default Dinapoli)

SlowEMA: Slow EMA (Default Dinapoli)

SignalEMA: Signal EMA (Default Dinapoli)

Popup Alert: Set True to enable window popup and sound alert on the terminal when a fresh signal is generated. Set False to disable

Email Alert: Set True to receive email notifications when a fresh signal is generated. Set False to disable.

Push Alert: Set True to receive push notifications on your Apple or Android devices when a fresh signal is generated. Set False to disable For MT5 Version; please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52813

For My Other Products; please visit ► https://www.mql5.com/en/users/samil34





