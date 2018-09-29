Over BS RSI Zone Alarm
- Indicators
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Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 September 2018
- Activations: 5
It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart
When RSI above 70 that the signal oversold alert.
And RSI below 30 that the signal overbought alert.
The indicator can customize Level of Relative Strength Index.
RSI_Period - Period of Relative Strength Index.
Level_Overbought_Zone - Level of Relative Strength Index for Overbought.
Level_Oversold_Zone - Level of Relative Strength Index for Oversold.
Send_EMail - enable/disable sending emails.
Audible_Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur.
Push_Notifications - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.