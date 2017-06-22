Samurai Scalping Indy is indicator signal strategy trading with Heiken Ashi, Smoothed Moving Average, and Ichimoku.

It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart for Entry BUY/SELL and Exit BUY/SELL alert signal.

Helpful for your system trading.

Its easy use to filter major trend and help for scalping strategy to follow the trend.

You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert.

(Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >> Options >> Notifications/Email)





Indicator Parameters